This is why Apple expects improved battery life on 5G iPhones even after cutting battery sizes

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Jul 25, 2020, 6:55 PM
There was a time when the Apple iPhone was known for its poor to fair battery life. iPhone users were depicted as wall huggers in a hilarious Samsung television commercial that showed them at an airport looking for any outlet to plug into. But last year Apple added as much as an additional hour of battery life to the iPhone 11 compared to the iPhone XR; the latter had the best battery life on any iPhone model at that time. The company also added four and five additional hours of battery life to the iPhone 11 Pro (vs. the iPhone XS) and iPhone 11 Pro Max (vs. the iPhone XS Max), respectively. As anyone with an iPhone 11 Pro Max can attest to, the battery life on the device is superb.

Apple is counting on the 5nm A14 Bionic chipset to help improve the battery life on the iPhone 12 series


So what does Apple have in mind for the battery capacities on the iPhone 12 series? First of all, the battery is going to need to do some heavy lifting. Powering up 5G connectivity is a heavy-duty task itself, and if the "Pro" models sport a 120Hz refresh rate as rumored, trying to make scrolling and animations buttery smooth requires the consumption of energy-and lots of it. After all, at 120Hz the display is updated 120 times per second.

Nearly two weeks ago, we saw My Smart Price reveal what they believed to be the size of the battery packs for the three different iPhone 12 screen sizes. We told you that based on certifications and other leaks, the battery lineup for the 2020 5G iPhone models looked like this: 

Phone model
Rumored battery capacity
Change from comparable 2019 model
Apple iPhone 12 (A2471)
2227mAh-883mAh
Apple iPhone 12 Max
2775mAhN/A
Apple iPhone 12 Pro (A2431)
2775mAh-271mAh
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (A2466)
3687mAh-282mAh

A filing made to regulatory agency SafetyKorea also revealed that a 2775mAh battery is going to be powering at least one of the new handsets. At first, it appeared that both 6.1-inch models (iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro) might share the same battery. But just the other day, My Smart Price found on multiple certification websites a new model number for one of the iPhone 12 models, (A2479). That phone will carry a larger 2815mAh battery. Assuming that the battery size on each iPhone is based on screen size, the new lineup will look like this:

Phone model
Rumored battery capacity
Change from comparable 2019 model
Apple iPhone 12 (A2471)
2227mAh-883mAh
 Apple iPhone 12 Max (A2431)
2775mAhN/A
Apple iPhone 12 Pro (A2479)
2815mAh-231mAh
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (A2466)
3687mAh-282mAh

Now there is actually a reason for Apple taking a step back and cutting capacities and we will explore them. First, while the 28% decline in battery capacity for the iPhone 12 seems excessive, remember that the screen size of the screen will reportedly be 5.4-inches compared to the 6.1-inch iPhone 11. In addition, the iPhone 12 series will be the first smartphones to be powered by a 5nm chipset. With 15 billion transistors inside the chip compared to the 8.5 billion that are shoehorned inside the A13 Bionic, the new component will be more energy-efficient and just might be able to more than make up the slightly more than 7% decline in battery capacity that could be found on the iPhone 12 Pro series.


While Apple will supposedly not include a charging brick in the box of the new iPhone 12 models, a 20W brick has leaked in photographs and will be available as an accessory. Last year, the fast charging 18W brick came out of the box with the iPhone 11 series. Was giving iPhone 11 Pro buyers a $29 charger too much for Apple to layout? With no charger expected to be included in the box this year, you can expect to pay that much if you want to buy a new charger to go with your new phone.

Related phones

iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2778 x 1284 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS
iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.1 inches
    2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS
iPhone 12 Max
Apple iPhone 12 Max View Full specs
  • Display 6.1 inches
    2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Dual camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS
iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12 View Full specs
  • Display 5.4 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Dual camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS

