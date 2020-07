This is why Apple expects improved battery life on 5G iPhones even after cutting battery sizes

Apple is counting on the 5nm A14 Bionic chipset to help improve the battery life on the iPhone 12 series







So what does Apple have in mind for the battery capacities on the iPhone 12 series? First of all, the battery is going to need to do some heavy lifting. Powering up 5G connectivity is a heavy-duty task itself, and if the "Pro" models sport a 120Hz refresh rate as rumored, trying to make scrolling and animations buttery smooth requires the consumption of energy-and lots of it. After all, at 120Hz the display is updated 120 times per second.







Nearly two weeks ago, we saw My Smart Price reveal what they believed to be the size of the battery packs for the three different iPhone 12 screen sizes. We told you that based on certifications and other leaks, the battery lineup for the 2020 5G iPhone models looked like this:

















Now there is actually a reason for Apple taking a step back and cutting capacities and we will explore them. First, while the 28% decline in battery capacity for the iPhone 12 seems excessive, remember that the screen size of the screen will reportedly be 5.4-inches compared to the 6.1-inch iPhone 11 . In addition, the iPhone 12 series will be the first smartphones to be powered by a 5nm chipset. With 15 billion transistors inside the chip compared to the 8.5 billion that are shoehorned inside the A13 Bionic, the new component will be more energy-efficient and just might be able to more than make up the slightly more than 7% decline in battery capacity that could be found on the iPhone 12 Pro series.