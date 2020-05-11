Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more



As for pricing, the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will retail at $649 (128GB) and $749 (256GB) in the United States. The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max, on the other hand, looks set to cost $749 (128GB) and $849 (256GB).

iPhone 12 Pro: 10-bit Super Retina XDR, 128GB of storage

Competing in the premium segment starting this fall are going to be the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The latest info mentions the presence of 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch Samsung displays respectively paired with some very important upgrades.



The ‘Super Retina XDR’ branding is being retained for another year but this time it will be coupled with support for the 120Hz ProMotion technology Apple first introduced on the iPad Pro series in 2017.



The refresh rate adapts dynamically to the content that is being shown to preserve battery. But be warned, there is no option to turn it off and, although the hardware supports ProMotion, it may still be killed off in software before launch if it isn’t up to par.



Apple did a similar thing last year with reverse wireless charging on the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro series.



Another upgrade coming to the Super Retina XDR display is support for 10-bit color depth. This effectively means that the iPhone 12 Pro screen will be able to display over 1 billion colors, much more than the 16.7 million supported by the 8-bit panel found on the iPhone 11 Pro.



Regarding the internal setup, leading the way will be the A14 Bionic and 5G network support. That is reportedly going to sit alongside 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage as standard, a vast improvement over the existing 4/64GB configuration.



If users aren’t happy with that storage count, pricier variants with 256GB and 512GB of storage are on the way. Expect the devices to be available in four colors too – Space Gray, Silver, Gold, and a new option called ‘Navy Blue.’



The iPhone 12 Pro should retail at $999 (128GB), $1,099 (256GB) and $1,299 (512GB) in the United States. The iPhone 12 Pro Max will cost $1,099 (128GB), $1,199 (256GB), and $1,399 (512GB).