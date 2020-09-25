Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

iOS Apple 5G

Leaked sticker reaffirms the 'iPhone 12 mini' name

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Sep 25, 2020, 9:07 AM
Leaked sticker reaffirms the 'iPhone 12 mini' name
Silicon case stickers meant for the iPhone 12 have now shown up apparently and they corroborate a recent rumor about the naming convention Apple is considering this year.

Apple will likely release four new iPhones on October 12 in three sizes: 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch.

This will be the first time the company launches four models at once and the naming scheme that was rumored earlier sounded quite confusing. The lineup was expected to include the 5.4-inch iPhone 12, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.



All new models will probably be equipped with the new A14 Bionic and OLED displays. They will also be 5G-ready.

Per a recent leak, the smallest model will instead be known as the iPhone 12 mini, and what was referred to as the iPhone 12 Max earlier will just be called the iPhone 12. These models will likely have a dual-camera system.

The Pro models are tipped to sport a triple camera system with LiDar sensors.

The leaked stickers for the silicone iPhone cases lend credence to that report, and this means the 5.4-inch model will probably be called the iPhone 12 mini after all - a first for Apple.
 
The silicone cases, which are in the color black, have seemingly being made by an Ireland-based Apple supplier.

Why does Apple want to have a clear demarcation between the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and the rest of the lineup?


Except for the screen size, the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 will seemingly be identical. Thus, we wonder why Apple has presumably resorted to calling the entry-level model the iPhone 12 mini. 

In recent years, flagship phones have grown in size, and there aren't many premium handsets out there that cater to people looking for a compact model. A survey suggests the iPhone 4-like design of the upcoming iPhone 12 could be a major upgrade driver, and this coupled with the small factor of the 5.4-inch model could prove to be the perfect recipe for success.

So, is Apple simply playing on the psyche of consumers by using the 'mini' moniker to boost sales or could this be the rumored 4G-only variant that isn't actually expected this year or the first phone to be powered by a midrange proprietary chip? Or, alternatively, are we reading too much into the rumored name, as Apple Fellow Phil Schiller had earlier suggested that product names are often chosen arbitrarily and don't always stand for something?

We won't have to wait long to find out.

iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12
  • Display 5.4 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Dual camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS

