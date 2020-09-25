Leaked sticker reaffirms the 'iPhone 12 mini' name



This will be the first time the company launches four models at once and the naming scheme that was rumored earlier sounded quite confusing. The lineup was expected to include the 5.4-inch iPhone 12, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.





iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 / 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max



All new models will probably be equipped with the new A14 Bionic and OLED displays. They will also be 5G-ready



Per a recent leak, the smallest model will instead be known as the iPhone 12 mini, and what was referred to as the iPhone 12 Max earlier will just be called the iPhone 12. These models will likely have a dual-camera system.



The Pro models are tipped to sport a triple camera system with LiDar sensors



The leaked stickers for the silicone iPhone cases lend credence to that report, and this means the 5.4-inch model will probably be called the iPhone 12 mini after all - a first for Apple.



The silicone cases, which are in the color black, have seemingly being made by an Ireland-based Apple supplier.



Why does Apple want to have a clear demarcation between the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and the rest of the lineup?



Except for the screen size, the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 will seemingly be identical. Thus, we wonder why Apple has presumably resorted to calling the entry-level model the iPhone 12 mini.



In recent years, flagship phones have grown in size, and there aren't many premium handsets out there that cater to people looking for a compact model. A survey suggests the iPhone 4-like design of the upcoming iPhone 12 could be a major upgrade driver, and this coupled with the small factor of the 5.4-inch model could prove to be the perfect recipe for success



So, is Apple simply playing on the psyche of consumers by using the 'mini' moniker to boost sales or could this be the rumored 4G-only variant that isn't actually expected this year or the first phone to be powered by a midrange proprietary chip ? Or, alternatively, are we reading too much into the rumored name, as Apple Fellow Phil Schiller had earlier suggested that product names are often chosen arbitrarily and don't always stand for something?





We won't have to wait long to find out.