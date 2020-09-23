Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

Apple

Apple's 5G iPhone 12, Pro, and Max announcement event may fall on Prime Day 2020

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Sep 23, 2020, 5:47 AM
It looks like the second week of October will be a busy time in the consumer electronics realm, as that's when the Amazon Prime Day 2020 date may fall, and, as we are now learning, the iPhone 12 series announcement event could be streamed live.

Just when we learned that Amazon has blacked out the vacation of its warehouse workers in the October 13-20 period for Prime Day 2020, a carrier source claims that October 12 will be the day when Apple will hold the special iPhone 12 launch event, too.

Previously, we expected Apple to hold the event in the week of October 12, on Monday, based on several rumors on the timing, but, given that the Apple Watch 6 and iPad Air 4 event fell on Tuesday, it's not hard to fathom that the second day of the week will be Apple's new announcement schedule going forward.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro and Max release date


  • October 16 2020

Apple unveiled the Apple Watch 6 and Watch SE, as well as the iPad 8 2020 on Tuesday, September 15, and released them on Friday, September 18. That's why we are not expecting it to stray from its usual Friday launch schedule, so the iPhone 12 release date may be October 16.

Rumor has it that Apple will first release the more mundane of the four new models, the 6.1" iPhone 12 Max, and the 6.1" 12 Pro, while the way more interesting 5.4" iPhone 12 and 6.7" 12 Pro Max, will hit the shelves a few weeks later, on November 6, or even November 13. 

While sources cite supply chain issues due to the coronavirus constraints, it's hard not to imaging Apple's marketing department having a say in such a drawn-out iPhone 12 release schedule. 

After all, the eager early adopters will gobble up whatever Apple throws into the market initially, and the hype revenue will be kept high at least until Christmas, and perhaps going into early 2021, if Apple launches its smallest and biggest notch-y iPhones later than usual.

Related phones

iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2778 x 1284 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS

