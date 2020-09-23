Apple's 5G iPhone 12, Pro, and Max announcement event may fall on Prime Day 2020









Previously, we expected Apple to hold the event in the week of October 12, on Monday, based on several rumors on the timing, but, given that the Apple Watch 6 and iPad Air 4 event fell on Tuesday , it's not hard to fathom that the second day of the week will be Apple's new announcement schedule going forward.





Apple iPhone 12 Pro and Max release date





October 16 2020









Rumor has it that Apple will first release the more mundane of the four new models, the 6.1" iPhone 12 Max, and the 6.1" 12 Pro , while the way more interesting 5.4" iPhone 12 and 6.7" 12 Pro Max, will hit the shelves a few weeks later, on November 6, or even November 13.





While sources cite supply chain issues due to the coronavirus constraints, it's hard not to imaging Apple's marketing department having a say in such a drawn-out iPhone 12 release schedule.





After all, the eager early adopters will gobble up whatever Apple throws into the market initially, and the hype revenue will be kept high at least until Christmas, and perhaps going into early 2021, if Apple launches its smallest and biggest notch-y iPhones later than usual.