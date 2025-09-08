At $153 off, Sennheiser Momentum 4 offer style, sound, & 60-hour battery life at unbeatable price

Amazon is selling the premium Sennheiser Momentum 4 in black and white for a whopping $153 off their price. The headphones rank among the best on the market, packing incredible sound, effective ANC, and a battery life of up to 60 hours. Don't miss out!



Yep, that’s right! The Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 aren’t your usual run-of-the-mill cans. As a proper premium Sennheiser audio product, they offer top-quality audio, which you can adjust to your taste via the EQ in their Sennheiser Smart Control companion app.Designed for long listening sessions, they also boast a lightweight and comfortable design with a cushioned headband and soft ear pads. Their premium feel is complemented by an unbelievable battery life of up to a whopping 60 hours of listening time with ANC disabled. But even if you use their active noise cancellation, you’ll be looking at up to 56 hours of playtime, which is still pretty bonkers.Speaking of cancelling noise, the ANC here is superb, just like you’d expect it to be. The headphones block out pesky sounds with ease, allowing you to enjoy an uninterrupted listening experience. That said, while the ANC is impressive, it does lag slightly behind top dogs like the Sony WH-1000XM6 and Bose QuietComfort Ultra, so it’s not quite the best on the market.Nevertheless, the value that the Sennheiser Momentum 4 deliver, especially at this price, is incomparable. So, don’t waste any more time—just go ahead and get a pair for much less than usual now!