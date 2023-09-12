iPhone 15: Size Comparison
The long-anticipated and highly-rumored iPhone 15 lineup is now finally here. The lineup consists of the regular-sized iPhone 15, the bigger 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus, and two Pro-branded models, the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Just like last year, we have no mini in the lineup.
The four iPhones are as usual looking quite like each other, but there are differences in them as well. And if you’re looking to get your new iPhone from the iPhone 15 series, you might be wondering which size will fit you just right. This article is just for you.
Here, we’re comparing the iPhone 15 with other models to showcase how the new iPhones measure up. This way you can make up your mind more easily about which size to go for.
Also, there's one important thing to mention here: this year, the Pro models are featuring a titanium design which dramatically slims bezels and weight. So, without further ado, let's jump straight in!
Apple iPhone 15 Family comparison
First of all, let’s look at the four models of the lineup next to each other. There are two sizes: the 6.1-inch one and the 6.7-inch one.
As usual with iPhone lineups, the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Pro are nearly identical. However, thanks to the new titanium build, the Pro's are now lighter and also have slimmer bezels in comparison to the previous year's models.
Apple iPhone 15 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro
One thing that really interests people is the difference titanium would make for the iPhone 15 Pro against last year's competitor.
As you can see, the most notable difference is in the weight. The iPhone 15 Pro has lost 19 grams compared to the iPhone 14 Pro. Here's the Pro Max version as well:
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
Again, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is 19 grams less heavy than the 14 Pro Max. In terms of sizes and dimensions though, things are pretty similar.
Apple iPhone 15 vs Apple iPhone 14 vs Apple iPhone 13 mini
Here, we’re comparing the “compact” iPhone from the lineup against the previous model and the mini from 2021. The iPhone 13 mini is the last “mini” flagship Apple’s produced for now, and the two other models are the smallest flagship you can get from Cupertino at the moment, at 6.1-inches. Needless to say, 6.1 inches is far from small or compact, but that’s the smallest you get this year.
Apple iPhone 15 vs Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Asus Zenfone 10
On the other hand, you may look into similar-sized Android alternatives to the iPhone 15. Of course, as phones as getting bigger nowadays, those are getting harder to find. However, Samsung's 'vanilla' Galaxy S23 sports a 6.1-inch screen and similar dimensions. On the other hand, we have the Asus Zenfone 10, which is slightly smaller at 5.9-inches. Anyhow, these three should feel pretty similar in the hand, at least in terms of size and dimensions.
Apple iPhone 15 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus vs OnePlus 11
Now, let's look into the more 'medium' sized one, or actually, the bigger iPhone 15 Plus. It sports a 6.7-inch, which gets closer to the Galaxy S23 Plus (which sports a 6.6-inch screen). The OnePlus 11 is also quite the big phone at 6.7-inch as well.
Apple iPhone 15 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Google Pixel 7
Although in terms of size, the iPhone 15 Pro is identical to the regular iPhone, it's the higher flagship, or the more specced-up one, and that begs the need to compare it to other "ultra-like" flagships. However, it's small compared to the S23 Ultra, for example. So here, we're comparing it with the S23 (6.1-inch) and the Pixel 7 (6.3-inch). As you can see, it's pretty hard to find a good alternative to the iPhone 15 Pro with its relatively "smaller" screen coupled with extra-pro-power it's got going under the hood.
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Google Pixel 7 Pro
Last but definitely not least, we have the 'most epic' member of the iPhone 15 lineup, the iPhone 15 Pro Max. It comes with a big 6.7-inch screen and all the bells and whistles of an ultimate flagship. It's going against the S23 Ultra, which is also a big and very powerful phone. As the third contender in this comparison, we have the Pixel 7 Pro while we wait for the Pixel 8 Pro in October.
