Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
Pre-order the new Galaxy S26 and grab big savings
Pre-order the new Galaxy S26 and grab big savings
Save up to a massive $900 on the latest Galaxy S26 line-up right now!

You've spoken: Galaxy S26 and iPhone 17 color verdict is bad news for Apple and Samsung

We asked you, the loyal PhoneArena readers, who you thought did colors better: Samsung or Apple?

1comment
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Apple Galaxy S Series iPhone
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy S26 Ultra and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
All blue: Galaxy S26 Ultra (Cobalt Violet) and iPhone 17 Pro Max (Deep Blue) | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung recently unveiled its 2026 flagship phones, the Galaxy S26 series. The trio comes in pretty standard colors with no huge surprises this time around. We have a gorgeous looking White option, as well as the recognizable Cobalt Violet. 

On the other hand, we have Apple bringing an orange iPhone 17 Pro to the flagship phone market a few months ago. We asked you, the loyal PhoneArena readers, who did colors better: Apple or Samsung? 

Pre-order the Galaxy S26 for up to $500 off

$399 99
$899 99
$500 off (56%)
The "vanilla" Galaxy S26 has finally been announced. With a next-gen Galaxy AI and a powerful chip, this phone checks all the boxes. Right now, you can pre-order the phone for up to $500 with trade-ins.
Pre-order at Samsung

Pre-order the Galaxy S26+ for up to $700 off

$399 99
$1099 99
$700 off (64%)
The Galaxy S26+ is here, bringing improved software and a more powerful processor. The device can now be available for up to $700 off at the official store with eligible device trade-ins.
Pre-order at Samsung

Pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra for up to $900 off

$399 99
$1299 99
$900 off (69%)
The Galaxy S26 Ultra has been announced, bringing a Privacy Screen feature, insanely fast processor, and multiple Galaxy AI enhancements. Right now, you can pre-order the flagship for up to $900 off with eligible trade-ins.
Pre-order at Samsung

And the results are, well, curious, to say the least. 

You don't really appreciate recent Apple and Samsung flagship colors 


In our poll, the winning option on who did colors better is neither Samsung nor Apple. Actually, 38.8% of the participants in the poll (at the time of writing) believe that both companies are offering boring color options in general.

The poll is still open, by the way, so you can still vote:
Which company did colors better, Samsung or Apple?
508 Votes

Apparently, orange and violet are not as exciting to most of our readers. Neither are, I guess, black or white. 

In second place, with 28% of votes, is the option that Samsung does colors better than Apple. Apparently, a noticeable number of our readers do believe that the Galaxy S26 colors are more exciting to them. 

Recommended For You

20.8% of voters voted for Apple in that "color battle". Apparently, some of you still find that the Cosmic Orange on the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max is indeed a gorgeous color. If I voted, that would also be the option I'd vote for, as I simply find the orange iPhone 17 Pro amazing and eye-catching. But that's just me, and apparently, that's a rather unpopular opinion among our readers.

Then, we have 12% of you liking the color options that both companies offer. 

For context, the recently announced Galaxy S26 series comes in the following colors: Cobalt Violet, Black, White, and Sky Blue. This time around, all three phones share the same color options.


Apple followed a different strategy with the iPhone 17 colors. The iPhone 17 Pro models come in Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue, and Silver. The base iPhone 17 is available in Black, White, Lavender, Sage, and Mist Blue, while the iPhone Air comes in Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, and Sky Blue. 


Flagship phones and colors 



When it comes to flagship phones, color is not the most important aspect, as probably we'll all agree. Things like performance, cameras, and general upgrades are mainly the reasons why people would buy flagship phones (or not). 

However, colors do matter, at least to some buyers. The color your phone is can show personality. Some people prefer to express themselves with their belongings and style. And generally, color is an element of design. A color can actually make or break a premium look, alongside materials, of course. 

It seems to me that many companies have been playing it safe with colors on flagship devices. So it's rather surprising that Apple (of all companies) decided to play around with a bold orange iPhone 17 Pro. I'd say bring on the fun colors; however, it's also good to offer "standard"-looking colors as well, as not everyone is a fan of bright and vivid colors anyway. 

More options is never a bad thing, if you ask me 



I love fun colors for phones. Actually, if you ask me, I want even more color options and even bolder ones. I want all sorts of purples, greens, reds, and even yellows. However, I do know that some people would prefer understated elegance, and I respect that. So, in my opinion, offering more color options (including classic ones like black and white) is the way to go.

It makes a lot of sense to me that the majority of our readers find recent flagship colors by the two leaders on the market somewhat boring. I agree. Offering just one "colorful" option and a bunch of understated colors could be classified as being "boring". So, we need even more daring colors, apparently. More is more, right?
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (1)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Verizon disabled comments after customers posted warnings to other subscribers
Verizon disabled comments after customers posted warnings to other subscribers
T-Mobile customers will soon get a major connectivity boost
T-Mobile customers will soon get a major connectivity boost
Pixel's most loved feature is finally available as a standalone app — here's every change it brings
Pixel's most loved feature is finally available as a standalone app — here's every change it brings
Galaxy S26 Ultra screen issue has some worried
Galaxy S26 Ultra screen issue has some worried
The worst nightmare for T-Mobile subscribers happened on Friday (Update: T-Mobile responds)
The worst nightmare for T-Mobile subscribers happened on Friday (Update: T-Mobile responds)
Google Messages adopts a smart feature from Samsung Messages and Apple Messages
Google Messages adopts a smart feature from Samsung Messages and Apple Messages

Latest News

Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless