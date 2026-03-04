You've spoken: Galaxy S26 and iPhone 17 color verdict is bad news for Apple and Samsung









Trade-in Pre-order the Galaxy S26 for up to $500 off $399 99 $899 99 $500 off (56%) The "vanilla" Galaxy S26 has finally been announced. With a next-gen Galaxy AI and a powerful chip, this phone checks all the boxes. Right now, you can pre-order the phone for up to $500 with trade-ins. Pre-order at Samsung Trade-in Pre-order the Galaxy S26+ for up to $700 off $399 99 $1099 99 $700 off (64%) The Galaxy S26+ is here, bringing improved software and a more powerful processor. The device can now be available for up to $700 off at the official store with eligible device trade-ins. Pre-order at Samsung Trade-in Pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra for up to $900 off $399 99 $1299 99 $900 off (69%) The Galaxy S26 Ultra has been announced, bringing a Privacy Screen feature, insanely fast processor, and multiple Galaxy AI enhancements. Right now, you can pre-order the flagship for up to $900 off with eligible trade-ins. Pre-order at Samsung





And the results are, well, curious, to say the least.





You don't really appreciate recent Apple and Samsung flagship colors





In our poll, the winning option on who did colors better is neither Samsung nor Apple. Actually, 38.8% of the participants in the poll (at the time of writing) believe that both companies are offering boring color options in general.





The poll is still open, by the way, so you can still vote:

Which company did colors better, Samsung or Apple? Samsung, Apple didn't even offer a black iPhone 17 Pro Apple, that Cosmic Orange blows every Galaxy out the water Both companies offer pretty boring color options in general I think both of them have excellent colors to choose from Vote 508 Votes





Apparently, orange and violet are not as exciting to most of our readers. Neither are, I guess, black or white.





In second place, with 28% of votes, is the option that Samsung does colors better than Apple. Apparently, a noticeable number of our readers do believe that the Galaxy S26 colors are more exciting to them.



Recommended For You

20.8% of voters voted for Apple in that "color battle". Apparently, some of you still find that the Cosmic Orange on the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max is indeed a gorgeous color. If I voted, that would also be the option I'd vote for, as I simply find the orange iPhone 17 Pro amazing and eye-catching. But that's just me, and apparently, that's a rather unpopular opinion among our readers.





Then, we have 12% of you liking the color options that both companies offer.





Galaxy S26 series comes For context, the recently announcedseries comes in the following colors : Cobalt Violet, Black, White, and Sky Blue. This time around, all three phones share the same color options.









iPhone 17 Pro models come in Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue, and Silver. The base iPhone 17 is available in Black, White, Lavender, Sage, and Mist Blue, while the Apple followed a different strategy with the iPhone 17 colors . ThePro models come in Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue, and Silver. The baseis available in Black, White, Lavender, Sage, and Mist Blue, while the iPhone Air comes in Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, and Sky Blue.









Flagship phones and colors









When it comes to flagship phones, color is not the most important aspect, as probably we'll all agree. Things like performance, cameras, and general upgrades are mainly the reasons why people would buy flagship phones (or not).

However, colors do matter, at least to some buyers. The color your phone is can show personality. Some people prefer to express themselves with their belongings and style. And generally, color is an element of design. A color can actually make or break a premium look, alongside materials, of course.





It seems to me that many companies have been playing it safe with colors on flagship devices. So it's rather surprising that Apple (of all companies) decided to play around with a bold orange iPhone 17 Pro. I'd say bring on the fun colors; however, it's also good to offer "standard"-looking colors as well, as not everyone is a fan of bright and vivid colors anyway.





More options is never a bad thing, if you ask me









I love fun colors for phones. Actually, if you ask me, I want even more color options and even bolder ones. I want all sorts of purples, greens, reds, and even yellows. However, I do know that some people would prefer understated elegance, and I respect that. So, in my opinion, offering more color options (including classic ones like black and white) is the way to go.





It makes a lot of sense to me that the majority of our readers find recent flagship colors by the two leaders on the market somewhat boring. I agree. Offering just one "colorful" option and a bunch of understated colors could be classified as being "boring". So, we need even more daring colors, apparently. More is more , right?