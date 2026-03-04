You've spoken: Galaxy S26 and iPhone 17 color verdict is bad news for Apple and Samsung
We asked you, the loyal PhoneArena readers, who you thought did colors better: Samsung or Apple?
1comment
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
All blue: Galaxy S26 Ultra (Cobalt Violet) and iPhone 17 Pro Max (Deep Blue) | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung recently unveiled its 2026 flagship phones, the Galaxy S26 series. The trio comes in pretty standard colors with no huge surprises this time around. We have a gorgeous looking White option, as well as the recognizable Cobalt Violet.
On the other hand, we have Apple bringing an orange iPhone 17 Pro to the flagship phone market a few months ago. We asked you, the loyal PhoneArena readers, who did colors better: Apple or Samsung?
And the results are, well, curious, to say the least.
You don't really appreciate recent Apple and Samsung flagship colors
In our poll, the winning option on who did colors better is neither Samsung nor Apple. Actually, 38.8% of the participants in the poll (at the time of writing) believe that both companies are offering boring color options in general.
The poll is still open, by the way, so you can still vote:
Which company did colors better, Samsung or Apple?
Apparently, orange and violet are not as exciting to most of our readers. Neither are, I guess, black or white.
In second place, with 28% of votes, is the option that Samsung does colors better than Apple. Apparently, a noticeable number of our readers do believe that the Galaxy S26 colors are more exciting to them.
Recommended For You
20.8% of voters voted for Apple in that "color battle". Apparently, some of you still find that the Cosmic Orange on the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max is indeed a gorgeous color. If I voted, that would also be the option I'd vote for, as I simply find the orange iPhone 17 Pro amazing and eye-catching. But that's just me, and apparently, that's a rather unpopular opinion among our readers.
Then, we have 12% of you liking the color options that both companies offer.
For context, the recently announced Galaxy S26 series comes in the following colors: Cobalt Violet, Black, White, and Sky Blue. This time around, all three phones share the same color options.
Apple followed a different strategy with the iPhone 17 colors. The iPhone 17 Pro models come in Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue, and Silver. The base iPhone 17 is available in Black, White, Lavender, Sage, and Mist Blue, while the iPhone Air comes in Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, and Sky Blue.
iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max colors. | Image by Apple
Flagship phones and colors
The iPhone 17 Pro in Cosmic Oragne. | Image by PhoneArena
When it comes to flagship phones, color is not the most important aspect, as probably we'll all agree. Things like performance, cameras, and general upgrades are mainly the reasons why people would buy flagship phones (or not).
However, colors do matter, at least to some buyers. The color your phone is can show personality. Some people prefer to express themselves with their belongings and style. And generally, color is an element of design. A color can actually make or break a premium look, alongside materials, of course.
It seems to me that many companies have been playing it safe with colors on flagship devices. So it's rather surprising that Apple (of all companies) decided to play around with a bold orange iPhone 17 Pro. I'd say bring on the fun colors; however, it's also good to offer "standard"-looking colors as well, as not everyone is a fan of bright and vivid colors anyway.
More options is never a bad thing, if you ask me
The Galaxy S26 Ultra in Cobalt Violet. | Image by PhoneArena
I love fun colors for phones. Actually, if you ask me, I want even more color options and even bolder ones. I want all sorts of purples, greens, reds, and even yellows. However, I do know that some people would prefer understated elegance, and I respect that. So, in my opinion, offering more color options (including classic ones like black and white) is the way to go.
It makes a lot of sense to me that the majority of our readers find recent flagship colors by the two leaders on the market somewhat boring. I agree. Offering just one "colorful" option and a bunch of understated colors could be classified as being "boring". So, we need even more daring colors, apparently. More is more, right?
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: