Galaxy S24 release date predictions, price, specs, and must-know features

In early 2024, we expect Samsung to treat us to its annual bread-and-butter milestone event, which will be the arrival of its next traditional candybar phones: the Galaxy S24 series. Taking the reins from the Galaxy S23 family, Samsung's next flagships will act as the main breadwinners for the tech giant. Naturally, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will be the most enticing, but the regular Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus shouldn't be underestimated at all!





Currently, we are in the early rumor phase for the two flagships, as it's just too early to know anything in particular. However, based on our experience with previous Galaxy releases, we can outline some expectations. We will do just that in this article, and we'll also catalogue any rumors, leaks, and preliminary information about the upcoming flagships.







Although we are merely halfway through 2023 yet, it's just normal to expect rumors and leaks regarding the Galaxy S24 to begin pouring in immediately following the Galaxy S23's market release. That's because Samsung's flagship phones are usually among the most anticipated ones around, and the rumor mill simply can't keep mum.







And guess what, rumors regarding the upcoming Galaxy S24 series actually started kicking off way all the way back in 2022 as the rumor mill exhausted its fair share of Galaxy S23 rumors way ahead of their market release.







In this article, we will be summarizing everything we know or hear about the upcoming Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus , including specs, features, design, and camera. It will be updated on the regular with all the new rumors, leaks, and news prior to the devices' announcement and subsequent release.





Latest Galaxy S24 latest news













Currently, we don't expect Samsung to deviate from this established release window. Thus, we expect the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus to get announced sometime in late January or early February 2024, with a market release a couple of weeks later, most likely in February or possibly early March 2024. Of course, all of those notions are based on our expectations, so there could be changes here as well.

* - anticipated announcement/release windows





Price





After years of keeping the US pricing of the Galaxy S series mostly unchanged, things could potentially change with the Galaxy S24. After all, UK and European fans of the Galaxy lineup were in for a rude awakening with the Galaxy S23 release, which increased prices across the board.







Chances are that Samsung will inevitably have to hike up the prices of its regular candybar phones in the US. Surely, we dread this price hike, but we have to be realistic here.





Still, it's worth mentioning that no potential price increases have leaked out yet as it's simply too early to anticipate credible pricing rumors, so there's still the chance that the Galaxy S24 series will cost just as much as previous Galaxy flagships did at launch.

* - anticipated prices





Name







Samsung has gotten itself into a rather comfortable naming scheme that matches the current year with the Galaxy generation. We don't see Samsung shying away from its already established and very recognizable brands, so we can safely expect that the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus will carry those exact names. No changes are anticipated at this point, and yes, this means that the Galaxy S24 Plus is definitely happening





Camera

Currently, the rumor mill's consensus is that the Galaxy S24 won't revolutionize the camera experience on Samsung's regular flagship phones. In particular, tipster Revegnus expects that the Galaxy S24y will still be using the same 50MP Samsung GN3 camera sensor that's been used on multiple previous generations.

As far as the camera layout of the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus, it's fairly safe to assume that both will employ triple-camera setups, just like their predecessors, pairing a 50MP wide-angle with a 12MP ultra-wide and a 10MP short telephoto lens that measures at around 10MP. The jump in quality between the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S22 series was pretty stark, despite the lack of any big hardware changes on the imaging front.

Rumors have it that Rumors have it that Samsung might substitute the Sony-made sensors on the telephoto cameras on its Galaxy S24 series for its own in-hose ISOCELL sensors. This rumor is mostly concerning the Galaxy S24 Ultra, but chances are that the smaller Galaxies could benefit from the change as well.

Surely, we are hopeful that Samsung would bring general improvements to the camera experience with the Galaxy S24 series, though we don't really expect any major hardware changes. Change for the sake of change isn't ideal.



At the front, we will most likely get a punch-hole with the same 10MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture and 80-degree FoV that made the rounds on the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus, which delivers excellent detail in comparison with the previous Galaxy S22/Galaxy S22 Plus front-facing camera. This rumor is corroborated by recent information from Dutch website GalaxyClub, which doesn't expect a new selfie camera on the upcoming Galaxy S24 series.





Storage











Galaxy S24 storage capacity:

128 GB

256 GB





Galaxy S24 Plus storage capacity:

256 GB

512 GB





Design



So far, we haven't heard of any specific Galaxy S24 design rumors that indicate that we shouldn't expect major changes in the way these two phones look and feel.



After all, it was with the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus that Samsung brought the affordable flagships in the same design language as the Galaxy S23 Ultra , with the simple and flat design and protruding camera lenses that stick out of the back plate. It's definitely a step up in the right direction, and we wouldn't mind if Samsung keeps that design for a while.

The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus will most likely employ a mostly flat design, with ever-so-slightly curved metal side frame and completely level front and back plates made of glass, just like their predecessors.



In fact, Twitter leaker Revegnus has it that Samsung will be reusing the design of the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus on next year's Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus. This makes sense, as Samsung is unlikely to once again shake up the design language of its upcoming flagships having already done this in early 2023 with the Galaxy S23 series. The current design will most likely stick for a few years, and it's only natural to expect that from the South Korean giant.

From a size perspective, Samsung has seemingly hit the sweet spot with a super-compact 6.1-inch Galaxy flagship and a 6.6-inch device with a larger footprint. We really don't see any reason for Samsung to stray away from this established pattern. Of course, both devices will remain water- and dust-resistant, with stereo speakers, and all the other bells and whistles we've come to expect out of a high-end Samsung phone.



Late in 2023, the news broke that Samsung has

Late in 2023, the news broke that Samsung has head-hunted the Chief Design Officer of Mercedes-Benz China, Hubert H. Lee , who will be head of Mobile Experience at Samsung, but could definitely have a big say in the Galaxy S24 design. Still, we don't expect the new executive to completely overhaul Samsung's upcoming flagship phones.

We are yet to hear anything else regarding the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus design features.



Display



As mentioned in the previous paragraph, the Galaxy S24 Plus will probably adopt at least a 6.6-inch screen, while the Galaxy S24 will probably come with a 6.1-inch one. Both displays will most certainly be super-bright Dynamic AMOLED ones, with all the bells and whistles that make OLED screens so head-turning: perfect contrast, exceptional vibrancy, and very high brightness.

One thing we'd love to see changed with the Galaxy S24 series in comparison with their precursors is the adoption of a higher screen refresh rate, and that's exactly what the rumor mill has in store for us at the moment. According to hearsay, Samsung might use 144Hz screens on all of its upcoming 2024 flagship phones.





This would entail even smoother scrolling, though the difference over 120Hz probably wouldn't be that easy to spot, even by the most seasoned and eagle-eyed Galaxy phones. Hopefully, Samsung will also push down the minimum refresh rate all the way down to 10hz or 1Hz on the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus, as their predecessors could only hit 48Hz minimum, not very efficient when compared with other flagship phones.





Another point of contention could be the maximum brightness of the display panels. For a while now, Samsung Display has supplied much brighter and efficient OLED panels to Apple, leaving Samsung Mobile with slightly less impressive hardware to use on its flagship phones. As a direct comparison, the most recent iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models are both capable of hitting up to 2,000 nits of maximum brightness in the right conditions, while the Galaxy S23 series are all capable of hitting merely 1,750 nits of max brightness.



Battery and charging specs



Currently, we harbor no expectations that Samsung will outfit the Galaxy S24 with larger batteries, but we haven't heard anything in particular either. We will keep you posted on any leaks and rumors that come forth.

The Galaxy S23/Galaxy S23 Plus both scored larger (or denser) batteries than their predecessors: 3,700mAh on Galaxy S22 to 3,900mAh on Galaxy S23; 4,500mAh on Galaxy S22 Plus vs 4,700mAh. Thus, we don't exactly expect a jump in battery capacity for the Galaxy S24 series, provided that the design stays mostly the same. Surely, by improving battery chemistry, Samsung could theoretically squeeze a bit more battery inside, but we wouldn't expect that in 2024.





Charging-wise, rumor has it that Samsung is preparing speedier 65W fast-charging for the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Galaxy S24 Plus. However, the Galaxy S24 will likely remain stranded at the slow 25W train. As a refresher, Samsung opted to keep the Galaxy S23 outfitted with 25W charging, while the more premium Galaxy S23 Plus got outfitted with a much faster 45W charging.





Features and software







Being a major release, the Galaxy S24 will most certainly arrive with a major version of the One UI interface. As we're currently amidst the One UI 5 era, based on Android 13, it's more than certain that the next Galaxy flagship will arrive with One UI 6, which will be based on Android 14 . What features and functionalities will be introduced to both pieces of software remains to be seen.





Hardware and specs





The Galaxy S23 series broke years of tradition and shipped with a single Qualcomm chipset globally (an exclusively tuned-up version), whereas Samsung used both Exynos and Qualcomm chips previously. Well, that could change with the Galaxy S24 series, as Samsung is reportedly preparing an Exynos chip for some markets.





The chip in question is a deca-core Exynos 2400 SoC, which might utilize fan-out wafer-level packaging (FoWLP) that eliminates the need for a printed circuit board (PCB). This could greatly improve the performance and efficiency of this Samsung chip, squashing the criticisms that Samsung's chips can't really stand up to Qualcomm's offerings. The Exynos 2400 will reportedly be manufactured by Samsung with its own 4nm LPP process. Still, this chip might not end up in the Galaxy S24 series at all but be intended for other devices that Samsung might have in its sleeve.





The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which could be announced earlier in 2023 , is expected to come with a slightly different configuration in comparison with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and boast one prime core, five high-performance, and two efficiency cores. This could improve performance as it will swap an efficiency core for a high-performance one.





The yet unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is also currently rumored to be a graphics-crunching powerhouse thanks to the powerful new Adreno 750 GPU that's said to be up to 50% faster than the Adreno 740 unit found in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy.





In fact, rumors point out that we might see up to 12GB on the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus. This could further enhance the performance and multitasking capabilities of the upcoming affordable Galaxies.





Moreover, aside from the RAM increase, we might also be in for double the base storage , at least on the Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24 Plus. The Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus, as well as most of their direct predecessors in the past few years came with 128GB of native storage. Rumors have it that the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus (as well as the S24 Ultra) might come with 256GB of native storage.





Should you wait for the Samsung Galaxy S24?





You should wait for Galaxy S24 if you haven't upgraded your Galaxy flagship in a while and are planning on getting a new phone early next year. Judging from Samsung's track record, the next installments in the Galaxy lineup shouldn't disappoint, with the possibility of scoring some key improvements in important areas. What's more, you can keep an ear close to the ground if you're willing to explore the Galaxy ecosystem, as the Galaxy S24 or the Galaxy S24 Plus could be the perfect entry-level into it.





You should not wait for Galaxy S24 if you've bought a Galaxy S23 or a Galaxy S23 Plus soon, or don't intend on upgrading your phone in the coming year or so. Surely, the upcoming phones will be good, but they can't be that much better than their immediate predecessors. If you, sue to one reason or another, are also looking to explore other options on the vast phone market, then you should probably not wait for the Galaxy S24 series, as we doubt that they will introduce any ground-breaking new feature that will bring the industry on its head.







With the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus, we expect Samsung to retain the same storage variations that the Galaxy S23 family introduced. The small and more affordable Galaxy S24 is most likely coming in both 128 and 256GB of internal storage, with no hardware expansion possibilities. At the same time, the middle-ground Galaxy S24 Plus is likely coming in 256GB and 512GB versions, which will definitely be befitting of its more premium status.