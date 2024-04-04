



Are you hoping that this year's Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be different... somehow? Although it's probably too early for us to crush all your dreams regarding Z Fold 5 area will not be revised in any (meaningful) way. Are you hoping that this year'swill be different... somehow? Although it's probably too early for us to crush all your dreams regarding substantial upgrades in the camera and display performance departments , it sure sounds like one keyarea will not be revised in any (meaningful) way.

Unchanged battery size AND charging speeds?!





Yes, ladies and gents, we're afraid that one of the most prolific and reliable Samsung leakers on social media has it on good authority that the Z Fold 6 will pack a 4,400mAh battery supporting 25W charging technology.













much better-than-25W charging tech today? Lots, and that's no longer true just for Asian and European markets. The You know how many (good) budget phones are equipped with better orbetter-than-25W charging tech today? Lots, and that's no longer true just for Asian and European markets. The Moto G Power 5G (2024) , for instance, recently made its US debut at a recommended price of $300 with 30W charging support.





Then you have affordable powerhouses like the OnePlus 12R , which can go all the way up to 100-watt speeds, and Samsung's own 45W-capable Galaxy S24 Plus , which is not a very cheap device but it's certainly a lot cheaper than the Z Fold 6 will be.



all the aforementioned phones offer in the same department. Of course, it may not be entirely fair to compare a foldable with a bunch of non-foldables from that standpoint, but the As far as battery size goes, 4,400mAh falls short of whatthe aforementioned phones offer in the same department. Of course, it may not be entirely fair to compare a foldable with a bunch of non-foldables from that standpoint, but the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is also unlikely to keep up with its direct rivals in terms of battery life.





Is there hope for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra?





Although the very existence of an Ultra Samsung foldable remains unclear, we can't help but feel there has to be more on the horizon than this extremely boring-sounding Galaxy Z Fold 6 .















