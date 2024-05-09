Meta Horizon Worlds update brings improvements, bug fixes and more

Avatars now spin their entire body instead of just their head when rotating in a fixed camera.

If a scripted camera is active, sprinting will no longer change the camera’s field of view.

Pressing ‘E’, which is the interaction key, while a text input is highlighted in focused mode will no longer cause you to exit focused mode.









Players will no longer collide with objects when they’re in build mode.

















A few other things have been retouched in Meta Horizon Worlds as well. If no changes have been made in the Edit Profile page then the Save button will remain disabled. Also, sharing a link to a world will now show that world’s key art instead of the Horizon logo.



Microphone status will now be displayed on-screen as either “On” or “Muted”. And the main menu will now be using new icon sizes. This is being done so that you can view more worlds when scrolling.



A few other bugs are currently under investigation. This includes a bug where, after being invited to someone’s world, users get an error message saying that the host is not present and then get removed from the world. Another bug on the web and mobile versions makes it so audio is picked up at the camera’s location instead of a user’s avatar.















