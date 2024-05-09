Best Pixel 8a deals: Top pre-order deals to check out
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Did you expect the much-anticipated Pixel 8a to arrive on May 14th, just like we and everyone else did? Well, Google dropped the bomb a couple of days ago, taking the world by surprise. Not only did it unveil its new mid-range king, but it also released it for pre-orders at various online merchants and US carriers.
We've gathered all available pre-order offers from the most popular online stores and US carriers. So, if you're eager to get your hands on the next Pixel phone from the A series, go ahead and pick the deal you like best. With that in mind, we'll regularly update this article, ensuring you always get the best ongoing deals for the Pixel 8a.
Starting May 14th, the device will be available for purchase. But do you know what? You can already pre-order the handset! Whether you're a Verizon or AT&T user or prefer getting your device fully unlocked from Best Buy or Amazon, we're here to help out.
We've gathered all available pre-order offers from the most popular online stores and US carriers. So, if you're eager to get your hands on the next Pixel phone from the A series, go ahead and pick the deal you like best. With that in mind, we'll regularly update this article, ensuring you always get the best ongoing deals for the Pixel 8a.
Are you ready to see what different sellers offer you for your pre-order of one of the best mid-range phones for 2024? Stay with us, then.
Also see:
Pixel 8a deals at Amazon
Pre-order your fully unlocked Pixel 8a in any paintjob you like straight from Amazon today! The largest e-commerce store offers a $100 Amazon Gift Card alongside all pre-orders, but you can also get the phone only. If you pick the latter option, however, you won't receive any discount.
Pixel 8a deals at Best Buy
It's not just Amazon that lets you pre-order the fully unlocked Pixel 7a successor. Best Buy's offer is identical to Amazon's deal – a free gift card worth $100. However, you can activate the pre-ordered Google Pixel phone with the seller's assistance. The option gives you $100 extra savings, but keep in mind that all activations come at a $35 activation fee.
Pixel 8a deals at Verizon
How about getting your new Pixel 8a for free? If that's something you'd like, pick Verizon's deal. Over here, you just have to activate a new line and select an eligible Unlimited plan in order to claim the Pixel phone for free.
Pixel 8a deals at AT&T
AT&T has an equally appealing offer on the amazing Pixel 8a, which may be more tempting to some users than Verizon's offer for a FREE phone. Over at AT&T, pre-ordering the handset immediately lets you save up to $304.36 in bill credits over 36 months, plus you'll get a Pixel Watch 2 for free alongside your phone.
The Pixel 8a pre-order deal at the carrier requires a new line activation of a new postpaid unlimited service, but you can also keep your existing one (if you currently have an unlimited plan with AT&T).
Things that are NOT allowed: