Best Pixel 8a deals: Top pre-order deals to check out

Best Pixel 8a pre-order deals
Did you expect the much-anticipated Pixel 8a to arrive on May 14th, just like we and everyone else did? Well, Google dropped the bomb a couple of days ago, taking the world by surprise. Not only did it unveil its new mid-range king, but it also released it for pre-orders at various online merchants and US carriers. 

Starting May 14th, the device will be available for purchase. But do you know what? You can already pre-order the handset! Whether you're a Verizon or AT&T user or prefer getting your device fully unlocked from Best Buy or Amazon, we're here to help out.

We've gathered all available pre-order offers from the most popular online stores and US carriers. So, if you're eager to get your hands on the next Pixel phone from the A series, go ahead and pick the deal you like best. With that in mind, we'll regularly update this article, ensuring you always get the best ongoing deals for the Pixel 8a.

Are you ready to see what different sellers offer you for your pre-order of one of the best mid-range phones for 2024? Stay with us, then.

Pixel 8a deals at Amazon

Pre-Order the Google Pixel 8a from Amazon and get a $100 gift card

Google Pixel 8a - Unlocked Android Phone with Google AI, Advanced Pixel Camera and 24-Hour Battery - 128 GB. Available in Aloe, Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain. Pre-order the new Google Pixel 8a and get a $100 Amazon Gift Card. Valid 5/7/2024 until 5/19/2024 at 11:59pm PT, while supplies last and subject to availability.
$100 off (17%) Gift
Pre-order at Amazon

Pre-order your fully unlocked Pixel 8a in any paintjob you like straight from Amazon today! The largest e-commerce store offers a $100 Amazon Gift Card alongside all pre-orders, but you can also get the phone only. If you pick the latter option, however, you won't receive any discount. 

Pixel 8a deals at Best Buy

Google Pixel 8a + $100 Gift Card at Best Buy

Best Buy has a similar offer on the mid-range Pixel 8a that was announced just a few days ago as Amazon. Over here, you can pre-order the handset at its standard price of about $500, but you'll get a free $100 gift card with your purchase. Immediate activation saves you another $100. Available starting May 14th.
$499
Pre-order at BestBuy

It's not just Amazon that lets you pre-order the fully unlocked Pixel 7a successor. Best Buy's offer is identical to Amazon's deal – a free gift card worth $100. However, you can activate the pre-ordered Google Pixel phone with the seller's assistance. The option gives you $100 extra savings, but keep in mind that all activations come at a $35 activation fee.

Pixel 8a deals at Verizon

Free Pixel 8a at Verizon with new line activation

Do you want your new fancy Pixel 8a for FREE? Verizon is here to help. The carrier lets you get the Google handset for free with a new line activation. You'll also need an Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus, or Unlimited Ultimate plan in order to take advantage. Promo credit is received over 36 months.
$550 off (100%)
$0
$549 99
Pre-order at Verizon

How about getting your new Pixel 8a for free? If that's something you'd like, pick Verizon's deal. Over here, you just have to activate a new line and select an eligible Unlimited plan in order to claim the Pixel phone for free.

Pixel 8a deals at AT&T

Pre-order Pixel 8a with AT&T and receive FREE Pixel Watch 2

The Pixel 8a is available for pre-order at AT&T as well. This carrier has an equally awesome offer on the new mid-range king from Google. If you pre-order straight away and activate or keep a postpaid eligible unlimited plan, you get to save up to $304.36 in bill credits over 36 months. You also get a free Pixel Watch 2 with your purchase, but the timepiece requires a new line activation, too.
$8 off (59%)
$5 99 /mo
$14 45
Pre-order at AT&T

AT&T has an equally appealing offer on the amazing Pixel 8a, which may be more tempting to some users than Verizon's offer for a FREE phone. Over at AT&T, pre-ordering the handset immediately lets you save up to $304.36 in bill credits over 36 months, plus you'll get a Pixel Watch 2 for free alongside your phone. 

The Pixel 8a pre-order deal at the carrier requires a new line activation of a new postpaid unlimited service, but you can also keep your existing one (if you currently have an unlimited plan with AT&T).
