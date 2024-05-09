Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
SEGA and Rovio, makers of Angry Birds, announce new multiplayer Sonic game

SEGA and Rovio, makers of Angry Birds, announce new multiplayer Sonic game
SEGA bought Rovio about a year ago for $776 million and the first game that the Finnish studio is involved in after the acquisition is Sonic Rumble. The newly announced mobile title puts players in control of toy figures to compete in 32-player battle royale challenges.

Obviously, the game features the entire lineup of iconic characters from the Sonic the Hedgehog universe, which can be customized and used as unique avatars. The first title to be released jointly by SEGA and Rovio, Sonic Rumble is expected to be released on iOS and Android sometime this winter.

The game will be available for free, but it will include optional in-game purchases for those who want to spice up their gameplay experience a little bit (or a lot, depending on the budget).

Video Thumbnail


Before the game’s launch, SEGA is recruiting closed beta testers for Sonic Rumble, so fans to want to apply can visit the game’s dedicated website. The registration deadline is May 19, and the closed beta period begins on May 24 and ends on May 26.

It’s also worth mentioning that the test will be conducted by separating play times into multiple time slots to make it possible to assess multiplayer gameplay. Make sure to check the available time slots published on the game’s website if you plan to register for the closed beta.
