Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Last chance to snatch the perfect Mother's Day gift at a discount and get it in time for Her holiday!
Last chance to snatch the perfect Mother's Day gift at a discount and get it in time for Her holiday!

Teardown of Huawei's new Pura 70 Pro shows the company is getting more self-sufficient

By
1comment
Teardown of Huawei's new Pura 70 Pro shows the company is getting more self-sufficient
With each new flagship series, Huawei is thumbing its nose at U.S. sanctions more and more. Once again, we direct your attention to the spotlight on that story from last August when Huawei introduced the Mate 60 series. That Huawei revealed a new flagship line wasn't a big deal. What was a big deal was the chip that the phone was equipped with, the Kirin 9000s. You see, U.S. sanctions from back in 2020 were created to prevent Huawei from obtaining chips that support 5G networks.

Thanks to the ban, for the P50, Mate 50, and P60 flagship lines, Huawei had to use special versions of Qualcomm's Snapdragon SoCs that were tweaked to prevent them from working with 5G networks. Since 2020's Mate 40 series, which featured the Kirin 9000 chipset, no Huawei flagship had been powered by a chip that supports 5G. So when the Mate 60 line was announced by Huawei last year, most were stunned to see that it was powered by the 5G supporting Kirin 9000s which was produced by China's largest foundry, SMIC, using its 7nm node.

U.S. lawmakers were up in arms even though the Kirin 9000s, manufactured on a 7nm process node as we just mentioned, is two generations behind the 3nm process node currently used by TSMC and Samsung Foundry. And it is all because of 5G.

The Huawei Pura 70 Pro uses more components sourced from China - Teardown of Huawei&#039;s new Pura 70 Pro shows the company is getting more self-sufficient
The Huawei Pura 70 Pro uses more components sourced from China

Huawei recently introduced its new flagship series, the Pura 70 line, and a teardown of the Pura 70 Pro was made by online tech repair company iFixit and consultancy TechSearch International on behalf of Reuters. One change that they found was a new supplier for the NAND flash memory chip; the memory chip in the Pura 70 Pro had packaging from Huawei's own HiSilicon chip unit while the Mate 60 Pro used a NAND flash memory chip made by South Korea's SK Hynix.

While the Pura 70's DRAM chip also came from SK Hynix, the South Korean firm says that it is "strictly complying with the relevant policies since the restrictions against Huawei were announced and has also suspended any transactions with the company since then." The company denies that it still does business with Huawei which indicates that Huawei was dipping into its inventory of older components.
Besides the HiSilicon NAND flash memory chip, the teardown also noted that several other components came from Chinese suppliers. The application processor (AP) was said to be the successor to the Kirin 9000s, the Kirin 9010. Designed by Huawei's HiSilicon unit, the Kirin 9010 is a slightly improved version of the previous chip, and is also manufactured by SMIC using its 7nm process node.

Shahram Mokhtari, iFixit's lead teardown technician, said, "While we cannot provide an exact percentage, we'd say the domestic component usage is high, and definitely higher than in the Mate 60. This is about self-sufficiency, all of this, everything you see when you open up a smartphone and see whatever are made by Chinese manufacturers, this is all about self-sufficiency."
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers can breathe a sigh of (temporary) relief as unwelcome change delayed
T-Mobile customers can breathe a sigh of (temporary) relief as unwelcome change delayed
4 billion Android users who downloaded apps flagged by Microsoft need to take some actions to stay safe
4 billion Android users who downloaded apps flagged by Microsoft need to take some actions to stay safe
Researcher answers the age-old question: which platform is more secure, iOS or Android?
Researcher answers the age-old question: which platform is more secure, iOS or Android?
Prices for the Motorola Edge (2022) remain too good to be true on Amazon
Prices for the Motorola Edge (2022) remain too good to be true on Amazon
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
T-Mobile makes it easier for owner of Galaxy S24 and some Motorola phones to ditch their carriers
T-Mobile makes it easier for owner of Galaxy S24 and some Motorola phones to ditch their carriers

Latest News

Best Pixel 8a deals: Top pre-order deals to check out
Best Pixel 8a deals: Top pre-order deals to check out
At 53% off, Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are dirt cheap and a total bargain for anyone on a budget
At 53% off, Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are dirt cheap and a total bargain for anyone on a budget
SEGA and Rovio, makers of Angry Birds, announce new multiplayer Sonic game
SEGA and Rovio, makers of Angry Birds, announce new multiplayer Sonic game
Woot's massive 57% discount on the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds is back with a bang
Woot's massive 57% discount on the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds is back with a bang
The high-end AirPods Max enjoy a rare $99 price cut at Amazon, only for a limited time
The high-end AirPods Max enjoy a rare $99 price cut at Amazon, only for a limited time
Unboxing roulette: Apple Pencil Pro comes in five unique box designs
Unboxing roulette: Apple Pencil Pro comes in five unique box designs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless