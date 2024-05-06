Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Motorola
The highly-anticipated Motorola Razr Plus (2024) leaks in new live images
Remember those leaked renders of the Motorola Razr Plus (2024) (also known as the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra in some markets) a while back? Well, it looks like things are getting even more interesting. A live image of the highly-anticipated foldable smartphone has surfaced online, giving us a clearer look at its design and fueling speculation about new specs.

The image was shared by 91mobiles, working with well-known tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore. From what we can gather in the leaked image, it appears that Motorola isn't straying too far from the established Razr Plus design from last year's Razr Plus and Razr 40 Ultra.

The large secondary screen and dual-camera setup on the exterior seem to be staying put, offering that super convenient option of not having to flip open your device every time to get more detailed notifications. We also get a glimpse of the back panel, which according to earlier leaks, might come in options like Blue, Orange, and Green. The familiar front-facing camera punch-hole design is also visible.

Credit: 91mobiles

Additionally, according to the folks at 91mobiles, this upgraded Razr could pack a hefty 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, which is definitely a boost for anyone looking for a powerful foldable. One thing to note is a discrepancy in the supposed model number, as earlier leaks suggested it would be XT-2453-3, unlike the one revealed via this latest leak—XT-24510-3. However, this difference could be down to variations in regional releases or different storage options. Perhaps one is for the 50 Ultra variant, while the other one is for the U.S. branded Razr Plus.

The recent appearance of the Motorola Razr Plus (2024) on certification sites, like India's Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) also hints that an official launch could be right around the corner. This leak certainly does add to the anticipation, making tech enthusiasts eager to see what Motorola has in store for its next flagship foldable.
Johanna Romero
