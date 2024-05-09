The new TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro promises extended battery life, major fitness upgrade
Up Next:
Teased not long ago, the new TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro is the latest addition to Mobvoi’s smartwatch lineup. The sequel to the already successful TicWatch Pro 5, the Enduro model promises longer battery life, a sleeker profile, and a major fitness upgrade.
As the name suggests, the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro has been built for endurance and durability in an attempt to meet the needs of outdoor adventurers. The smartwatch features extended battery life, lasting up to 90 hours in Smart Mode and up to 45 days in Essential Mode.
More importantly, the Enduro model includes US-MIL-STD 810H certification, 5ATM water resistance, barometer, and integrated multi-GNSS technology. The TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro is built with the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 Wearable Platform and runs Wear OS by Google.
Mobvoi also announced that the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro offers seamless integration with third-party exercise apps like Strava, Nike Run Club, adidasRunning and others. In addition, the smartwatch features a fitness revamp to TicExercise to enhance every aspect of the user’s workout experience.
The most recent feature included in the Mobvoi Health app is “snoring detection.” Also, the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro comes with a 12-month free VIP sleep subscription in the Mobvoi Health app.
The new TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro is now available for purchase in jet black “obsidian” finish for $350 on Mobvoi’s website and Amazon.
As the name suggests, the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro has been built for endurance and durability in an attempt to meet the needs of outdoor adventurers. The smartwatch features extended battery life, lasting up to 90 hours in Smart Mode and up to 45 days in Essential Mode.
The new TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro features a 1.45-inch AMOLED scratch-resistant sapphire crystal glass display. It measures less than 12mm thick and comes with a fully redesigned rotating crown for smooth experience.
More importantly, the Enduro model includes US-MIL-STD 810H certification, 5ATM water resistance, barometer, and integrated multi-GNSS technology. The TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro is built with the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 Wearable Platform and runs Wear OS by Google.
Mobvoi also announced that the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro offers seamless integration with third-party exercise apps like Strava, Nike Run Club, adidasRunning and others. In addition, the smartwatch features a fitness revamp to TicExercise to enhance every aspect of the user’s workout experience.
According to Mobvoi, the new smartwatch “bypasses bloatware and consolidates heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep, stress, and health goals into the updated TicHealth.”
The most recent feature included in the Mobvoi Health app is “snoring detection.” Also, the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro comes with a 12-month free VIP sleep subscription in the Mobvoi Health app.
The new TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro is now available for purchase in jet black “obsidian” finish for $350 on Mobvoi’s website and Amazon.
Things that are NOT allowed: