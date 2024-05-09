Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Last chance to snatch the perfect Mother's Day gift at a discount and get it in time for her holiday!
Last chance to snatch the perfect Mother's Day gift at a discount and get it in time for her holiday!

This 60-second iPad Pro video is being called Apple's 'worst commercial ever'; do you agree?

By
1comment
This 60-second iPad Pro video is being called Apple's 'worst commercial ever'; do you agree?
At first glance, it definitely looks like Apple metaphorically crushed it again with the spectacular announcements of two monstrously powerful new iPad Pros, as well as two redesigned iPad Airs, an "even more magical" Pencil Pro, and a mind-blowing M4 chip earlier this week.

But while most tech enthusiasts were probably left awestruck by the gorgeous designs and incredible performance upgrades of the latest candidates for the title of best tablet in the world, advertising and filmmaking professionals from everywhere chose to focus their energy in a different direction. And it's not one Tim Cook is likely to appreciate.

Uploaded to Apple's YouTube channel shortly after Tuesday's big iPad launch and shared by Cook himself on X on the same day, the first commercial dedicated to the newest addition to the iPad Pro family was widely and overwhelmingly criticized all over social media.

Video Thumbnail

While the YouTube comments section was closed right from the start, the negative reactions essentially flooded Tim Cook's X post within hours of it being published. Looking at some of the brutal comments on there, it's hard to understand what the creative team behind this ad was thinking, and honestly, it's a little surprising that Apple has yet to remove the 60-second clip from YouTube and everywhere else.

The commercial's idea is pretty simple... and undeniably bad, highlighting how the new iPad Pro virtually makes humanity's traditional ways of creating art and consuming entertainment obsolete. Of course, Apple could have expressed that message with a little (or a lot) more subtlety and care than simply smashing paints, sheet music, instruments, sculptures, a bunch of records, and even an entire piano to pieces.

One suggestion presented by a number of different X users was to reverse the ad to preserve its central concept while showing respect to traditional art and artists, and to highlight that point, actor, writer, and producer Reza Sixo Safai did precisely that, "fixing" the publicity debacle for Apple.


Many other commenters either labeled the video as "extremely distasteful", abhorrent, "heartbreaking", uncomfortable, and simply very, very bad on multiple levels or offered scathing and thoughtful explanations as to why they viscerally hate the ad. 

A director, writer, and producer perhaps explained the problem with the commercial best, calling it the "most honest metaphor for what tech companies do to the arts, to artists, musicians, creators, writers, filmmakers: squeeze them, use them, not pay well, and take everything then say it's all created by them." And as usual, Nothing CEO Carl Pei summed it all up perfectly with one carefully chosen word: "yikes."
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers can breathe a sigh of (temporary) relief as unwelcome change delayed
T-Mobile customers can breathe a sigh of (temporary) relief as unwelcome change delayed
4 billion Android users who downloaded apps flagged by Microsoft need to take some actions to stay safe
4 billion Android users who downloaded apps flagged by Microsoft need to take some actions to stay safe
Researcher answers the age-old question: which platform is more secure, iOS or Android?
Researcher answers the age-old question: which platform is more secure, iOS or Android?
Prices for the Motorola Edge (2022) remain too good to be true on Amazon
Prices for the Motorola Edge (2022) remain too good to be true on Amazon
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
T-Mobile makes it easier for owner of Galaxy S24 and some Motorola phones to ditch their carriers
T-Mobile makes it easier for owner of Galaxy S24 and some Motorola phones to ditch their carriers

Latest News

Nokia 3210 gets reimagined 25 years after its initial debut
Nokia 3210 gets reimagined 25 years after its initial debut
It's not too late to save on the speedy iPad Mini 2021 if you don't want to break the bank on Apple's latest iPads
It's not too late to save on the speedy iPad Mini 2021 if you don't want to break the bank on Apple's latest iPads
Apple's non-Pro AirPods 2 are still here, and at their lowest price ever, still pretty amazing
Apple's non-Pro AirPods 2 are still here, and at their lowest price ever, still pretty amazing
Best Mother's Day deals 2024: now’s the time to order and get your mother her gift in time
Best Mother's Day deals 2024: now’s the time to order and get your mother her gift in time
Snatch the JBL Charge 5 at 28% off through Walmart's deal and enjoy pumping tunes at a bargain
Snatch the JBL Charge 5 at 28% off through Walmart's deal and enjoy pumping tunes at a bargain
The Galaxy S24+ 256GB is now even more enticing after Amazon replaces its huge discount with an even bigger one
The Galaxy S24+ 256GB is now even more enticing after Amazon replaces its huge discount with an even bigger one
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless