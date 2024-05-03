T-Mobile makes it easier for owner of Galaxy S24 and some Motorola phones to ditch their carriers
We have seen the prices of some flagship smartphones increase in recent times, putting them further out of reach of consumers without a fat wallet. For those who don't want to pay the full cost of a phone upfront or spend as little as possible, carriers offer different deals but they put a stipulation on you to stay with them for a predetermined period. T-Mobile runs a program called Keep and Switch that makes it easier to switch carriers and the company has now updated the list of smartphones eligible for the program.
As first spotted by The Mobile Report, these new phones are now available to users who want to ditch their carriers for T-Mobile:
- Samsung Galaxy S24 family
- Motorola Edge 2021
- Motorola Edge 2022
- Motorola Edge+ 2022
- Motorola Razr 2023
- Motorola Razr Plus 2023
The carrier has also removed the following phones from the program:
- Apple iPhone 6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, X, XR, XS, XS Max, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, SE (2020)
- Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL
- Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+, S9, S9+, S10, S10e, S10+, Note 8, 9, 10, 10+, Z Flip 5G
Under the program, T-Mobile will help those financing a phone with a different carrier switch to it by reimbursing them for the remaining balance of the payment.
In simple words, you get to keep your device and have it paid off by T-Mobile. The carrier also requires you to bring your number to its network and fulfill other eligibility requirements, such as proof that you have had your current payment plan for at least 90 days and made at least three payments towards the device.
The offer can be redeemed a maximum of four times per account.
If you have been unhappy with your current carrier and own any of the devices eligible for Keep and Switch, now is a great time to jump ship.
