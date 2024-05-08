Home Discussions You are here Can dumb phones be the cure for smartphone addiction? General Ilia Temelkov • Published: May 08, 2024, 11:08 AM PHONEARENA TEAM Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. For a few years, the so-called dumb phones have gathered attention through nostalgia-soaked releases and confusing statistics about young people embracing old-school devices instead of their smartphones.The reason? Almost everyone feels addicted to their smartphones, and dumb phones seem like a good solution to many.In a recent New York Times article, the author used a dumb flip phone for a month and faced various obstacles but generally enjoyed the experience. Vice now has “The Best Dumb Phones of 2024” list that could free you from “obsessively checking social media, email, or OnlyFans.” The New Yorker declared that “the dumbphone boom is real” in a story of a small feature phone store aimed at people who are addicted to their phones.Do you think this is the answer to smartphone addiction? After all, smartphones also help us with vital stuff like banking, navigation and two-factor authentication. So, ditching your smartphone may be impossible or extremely difficult to pull off, but it may also be totally worth it.Would you switch your smartphone for a dumbphone? Are you ready to leave the comfort of modern tech in the name of solving a difficult problem? Is there a combination of devices that could make this process easier for you, like a smartwatch with cellular? Do you think the dumbphone will have a bigger impact on the smartphone world? Or the whole addiction thing is a fad and you don’t believe in it? Like 2 Reactions All Quote scubastevie • 5d ago ... I would make the switch with just a few caveats. I would want GPS, youtube/youtube music, an email client, X, snapchat, and the big kicker would be Android Auto, even if just plugged in and not wireless. Like 2 Reactions All Quote pimpin83z • 4d ago ... The question is more how bad is the phone addiction? Is phone addiction causing accidents while driving, trends that result in violence & marriages ending in divorce at astronomical rates? There are times where I'm on my phone because I'm searching for new ways to customize it because I want an updated look. Does that mean I'm addicted to it to where I'm not spending time with my family? Am I addicted to so much that I'm constantly losing jobs? There're more factors to phone use than just labeling it as addiction. Like 3 Reactions All Quote stferrari • 4d ago ... In some cases, yes. Like Reactions All Quote Jonahtrav • 4d ago ... As a contractor and someone who's always going to a new address I can't give up google maps. Like 3 Reactions All Quote Bryan13 • 4d ago ... Depression/anxiety and suicide rates spiked when social media use spiked. Look it up, easy google search. Smartphone addiction is 99% social media addiction. Get off social media and stop looking for worth, value and relationships there. You weren't made for that. Ditch the smartphone and when the fog fades in your head that you never realized was there until it disappeared you will be thankful you ditched it. It's worth whatever the compromises are. It's your life we are talking about. Like 3 Reactions All Quote Victor Hristov Phonearena team • 4d ago ... Absolutely, but either dumb phones NEED to get better. I would love a restricted phone, but I still need my Viber/Whatsapp and Google Maps at the very least. Like 3 Reactions All Quote Ilia Temelkov Phonearena team Original poster • 4d ago ↵scubastevie said: I would make the switch with just a few caveats. I would want GPS, youtube/youtube music, an email client, X, snapchat, and the big kicker would be Android Auto, even if just plugged in and not wireless. ... But... but... your caveats are basically a smartphone 🤔. I get it though, my necessities are also music, GPS, email and some basic chat apps. While I do believe the owning a dumphone would be nice as to take a break, it's impossible, at least as a student, I tried to do so by using a iphone 5S, one of the big problem's was not being able to use Uber and Tap to pay, I would personally use a Motorola Razr if I could, but I can't due to it's limitations. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Johns57 • 4d ago ... Everything is so damn expensive right now even the basic phones. The world has been digital for decades now and if you work or go to school it doesn't matter we have to network for every aspect of life; transportation, working, eating and learning. This is everybody's reality!!👁️👁️👀😎🆒 Like Reactions All Quote 1 1 2 2 