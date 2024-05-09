Comcast's NOW prepaid internet and phone plans go nationwide after successful trial

The Cost Breakdown



NOW Internet: Choose your speed – 100 Mbps for $30/month or 200 Mbps for $45/month.

NOW Mobile: Snag a super-affordable unlimited plan if you already have Xfinity or NOW Internet (think $55/month or less). Additional lines are only $25/month each.

NOW TV: Live channels, on-demand shows, and Peacock Premium for $20/month.

NOW WiFi Pass: Unlimited Xfinity WiFi hotspot access for $20 a month.



If you're looking for a no-commitment way to stay connected without spending a fortune, NOW could be a great option. It's ideal for budget-conscious folks, students, and those who need temporary internet service (like while moving or setting up a vacation home). With the government's Affordable Connectivity Program winding down, NOW's prepaid plans could also be a lifesaver for keeping those monthly bills manageable.