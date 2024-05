Woot's massive 57% discount on the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds is back with a bang

It's worth noting that Woot had a similar deal on the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 a few weeks ago. So, if you didn't take advantage of it back then, you should definitely hurry up and pull the trigger on this offer today! The deal will be active for a few more days or until supplies last.As premium Sennheiser earphones, the MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 deliver awesome sound, which you can easily fine-tune to your liking via the EQ functionality in their companion Sennheiser Smart Control app. In addition, the earbuds come with a capable ANC, which effectively mutes most noises, allowing you to listen to your favorite songs without distractions.Battery life is also good here, with the earbuds delivering up to 7 hours of listening time on their own. Add the case, and their total battery life goes up to 28 hours. They even boast an IPX4 water resistance rating, giving you a green light to use them while pumping iron at the gym.With their awesome sound, capable ANC, and good battery life, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 are totally worth the investment. This is why, you should not waste time and purchase a pair now while you can get them at such a massive price cut.