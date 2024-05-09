Woot's massive 57% discount on the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds is back with a bang

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Sennheiser makes some of the best headphones on the market, and yet again, you have the awesome opportunity to score top-tier earbuds bearing that fancy S logo on the cheap.

At this very moment, Woot is running a limited-time sale on the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds, allowing bargain hunters to score massive savings of $160 and snatch a pair at a whopping 57% price cut. And when you subtract $160 from the earbuds' usual cost of $279.95, you get a discounted price of just $119.99 for a pair of incredible earbuds.

Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3: Now $160 OFF at Woot!

Snag a pair of Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 for $160 off at Woot. The earbuds offer awesome sound, have capable ANC, and deliver up to 28 hours of listening time. In addition, they pack an IPX4 water resistance rating, making them good for the gym. Act fast and save today!
$160 off (57%)
$119 99
$279 95
Buy at Woot

Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 White: Now $130 OFF on Amazon!

Alternatively, you can snag a pair of Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 on Amazon, where they are discounted by $130.
$130 off (46%)
Buy at Amazon


Other sweet deals to check out:


It's worth noting that Woot had a similar deal on the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 a few weeks ago. So, if you didn't take advantage of it back then, you should definitely hurry up and pull the trigger on this offer today! The deal will be active for a few more days or until supplies last.

As premium Sennheiser earphones, the MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 deliver awesome sound, which you can easily fine-tune to your liking via the EQ functionality in their companion Sennheiser Smart Control app. In addition, the earbuds come with a capable ANC, which effectively mutes most noises, allowing you to listen to your favorite songs without distractions.

Battery life is also good here, with the earbuds delivering up to 7 hours of listening time on their own. Add the case, and their total battery life goes up to 28 hours. They even boast an IPX4 water resistance rating, giving you a green light to use them while pumping iron at the gym.

With their awesome sound, capable ANC, and good battery life, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 are totally worth the investment. This is why, you should not waste time and purchase a pair now while you can get them at such a massive price cut.

