Disney and Warner Bros. announce new streaming bundle coming to the US this summer
A so-called “first of its kind offering” will be coming to US customers this summer in the form of a brand-new Disney+, Hulu, Max bundle. Warner Bros. Discover and Disney Entertainment announced earlier today that the new bundle will be available in both ad-supported and ad-free plans.
Starting this summer, the streaming service will be offered together in an attempt to provide customers with a more appealing entertainment product. The bundle will include an unprecedented selection of content from the biggest and most iconic brands in entertainment such as ABC, CNN, DC, Discovery, Disney, Food Network, FX, HBO, HGTV, Hulu, Marvel, Pixar, Searchlight, Warner Bros., and many more.
Although no details about pricing have been revealed, the companies confirmed that the new bundle will be available for purchase on any of the three streaming platform’s websites.
This new offering delivers for consumers the greatest collection of entertainment for the best value in streaming and will help drive incremental subscribers and much stronger retention. Offering this unprecedented entertainment value for fans across all the complimentary genres these three services offer, presents a powerful new roadmap for the future of the industry.
As mentioned earlier, the bundle will be offered as both an ad-supported and ad-free plan. More details about the bundle offer will be shared in the coming months, so stay tuned.
