WhatsApp gets a fresh new look and dark mode as redesign rolls out to all users

Beyond colors, the update touches nearly every visual element. You'll find that icons now have a cleaner, more contemporary style, which aligns with current design trends. WhatsApp has also updated its illustrations, adding both visual charm and clarity to different parts of the app. Even subtle details like the default background, known as the "doodle," received an small refresh, now featuring more familiar and relatable shapes.Functionality has also received attention in this update. Android users will likely find the change in navigation bar placement particularly welcome. The bar has moved from the top of the app to the bottom, making essential functions more easily accessible. This change is especially helpful for those with larger phones, making navigation more comfortable and efficient. iOS users will also appreciate the updated attachment tray – it's now expandable and makes attaching videos, documents, and other files a simpler process.