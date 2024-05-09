Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

WhatsApp gets a fresh new look and dark mode as redesign rolls out to all users

By
0comments
WhatsApp gets a fresh new look and dark mode as redesign rolls out to all users
WhatsApp, one of the world's most widely used messaging apps, has received a significant visual upgrade. Meta, the parent company, aims to keep the app's look current while also enhancing its user experience, thus this new update involves new colors, refreshed icons, and subtle animations.

When you launch the redesigned app, the most noticeable change is the new color scheme. WhatsApp's signature green is used more prominently, with complementary neutral tones adding a touch of sophistication. This shift creates a cohesive look throughout the app. If you prefer a darker interface, you'll enjoy the even deeper dark mode, which is a great option for low-light situations.

Source: Facebook Design

Beyond colors, the update touches nearly every visual element. You'll find that icons now have a cleaner, more contemporary style, which aligns with current design trends. WhatsApp has also updated its illustrations, adding both visual charm and clarity to different parts of the app. Even subtle details like the default background, known as the "doodle," received an small refresh, now featuring more familiar and relatable shapes.

Functionality has also received attention in this update. Android users will likely find the change in navigation bar placement particularly welcome. The bar has moved from the top of the app to the bottom, making essential functions more easily accessible. This change is especially helpful for those with larger phones, making navigation more comfortable and efficient. iOS users will also appreciate the updated attachment tray – it's now expandable and makes attaching videos, documents, and other files a simpler process.

Before and after of bottom navigation bar on Android

WhatsApp gets a fresh new look and dark mode as redesign rolls out to all users
New attachment tray on iOS

This extensive design refresh, available for both Android and iOS, along with all the recent changes and ongoing development within the app, shows WhatsApp's dedication to enhancing its popular messaging platform. The updated look and feel offer users a more seamless and up-to-date experience, proving that even the most established apps can benefit from a thoughtful visual overhaul.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers can breathe a sigh of (temporary) relief as unwelcome change delayed
T-Mobile customers can breathe a sigh of (temporary) relief as unwelcome change delayed
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is on sale at a significant discount and includes free top-tier earbuds
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is on sale at a significant discount and includes free top-tier earbuds
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
Researcher answers the age-old question: which platform is more secure, iOS or Android?
Researcher answers the age-old question: which platform is more secure, iOS or Android?
The highly-anticipated Motorola Razr Plus (2024) leaks in new live images
The highly-anticipated Motorola Razr Plus (2024) leaks in new live images
Get an unlocked top-of-the-line Pixel 8 Pro for way less than usual at Best Buy
Get an unlocked top-of-the-line Pixel 8 Pro for way less than usual at Best Buy

Latest News

Best Pixel 8a deals: Top pre-order deals to check out
Best Pixel 8a deals: Top pre-order deals to check out
At 53% off, Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are dirt cheap and a total bargain for anyone on a budget
At 53% off, Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are dirt cheap and a total bargain for anyone on a budget
SEGA and Rovio, makers of Angry Birds, announce new multiplayer Sonic game
SEGA and Rovio, makers of Angry Birds, announce new multiplayer Sonic game
Woot's massive 57% discount on the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds is back with a bang
Woot's massive 57% discount on the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds is back with a bang
The high-end AirPods Max enjoy a rare $99 price cut at Amazon, only for a limited time
The high-end AirPods Max enjoy a rare $99 price cut at Amazon, only for a limited time
Unboxing roulette: Apple Pencil Pro comes in five unique box designs
Unboxing roulette: Apple Pencil Pro comes in five unique box designs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless