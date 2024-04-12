Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Vote now: Do you use a case on your phone?

By
Vote now: Do you use a case on your phone?
Using a case for your phone is probably among the smartest decisions you can make about your gadgets. After all, smartphones are an essential part of daily life, so if something happens to them, it could mean problems. Considering this, wrapping your gorgeous smartphone in a case is the best way to save it from damage.

If we have to be completely honest, though, cases are horrible. As our own Alan Friedman recently discovered, letting your smartphone out of the confines of even the fanciest protection brings a magnificent feeling. These are his words, not mine. I can only enthusiastically agree with him.

Something else Alan learned quickly after taking the case off of his precious iPhone 15 Pro Max was that, somehow, phones always end up falling. In his case, the 15 Pro Max survived a close encounter with a hardwood floor. Quite often, survival is not the outcome of such encounters. If you pay attention to people’s phones on the bus or the train, you can’t miss the sea of shattered glass.

Protection is not a case’s only mission, at least if we pay attention to what brands like Apple and Samsung do with them. They try to position their cases as fashion accessories. Instead of a glass and metal smartphone, you can get a leather case with a more natural color and feeling. Or, you can opt for a bright and joyful silicon case and bring color to your day. Once you get bored or your mood changes, you can easily swap the case to match the change.

Some cases bring utility upgrades. You can pop a case that makes it easy to mount a phone to the dashboard of a car or a bicycle’s frame and use it for navigation. There are cases allowing you to attach external lenses to the phone’s camera, the ones that double as a power bank and even solar panel cases.

Recommended Stories
Thanks to this diversity, using a case with your smartphone could feel like an improvement. So, we’re asking if you’re using a case with your phone. Is it always on your phone, or do you prefer to put it on only in certain situations, like when going to the beach or the mountains? Are you protective of your new gadgets, but once time passes, you strip your phone to its bare glory?

Vote in our poll and share your specific cases in the comments. We’re really curious to learn how you treat your phones.

Do you use a case on your phone?

Vote View Result

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
T-Mobile makes the iPhone 15 free sans trade-in (or you can save $830 off the iPhone 15 Pro)
T-Mobile makes the iPhone 15 free sans trade-in (or you can save $830 off the iPhone 15 Pro)
Samsung will release an update to exterminate the Galaxy S23 line's fingerprint scanner bug
Samsung will release an update to exterminate the Galaxy S23 line's fingerprint scanner bug

Latest News

The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless