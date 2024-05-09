Apple Vision Pro is getting an exclusive Marvel superhero experience
After the positive reception of Marvel’s animated ‘What If…?’ series, Marvel Studios and ILM Immersive are bringing the show to Vision Pro. Well, it won’t exactly be a show. The upcoming Vision Pro exclusive has been dubbed an interactive story.
‘What If…?’ centered around exploring alternate ways certain events in the Marvel universe could have played out. It was a very interesting show which many loved. Story details for Apple Vision Pro’s upcoming ‘What If…? — An Immersive Story’ are scarce but the experience will be connected to the show.
Fans will be invited to step inside the Multiverse like never before and have the chance to dive into an immersive, narrative-driven and innovative story in mixed reality.
— Marvel, May 2024
‘What If…? — An Immersive Story’ will take players across the famous Marvel Multiverse. The game is said to feature many different worlds, both in virtual reality and in mixed reality. And the entire experience is expected to take around one hour to complete.
The Apple Vision Pro is one of the best AR headsets in the world. It has amazing passthrough (seeing your surroundings using external cameras) and brilliant micro-OLED displays. However, it’s also very expensive and has had poor sales far below forecasted numbers. So I can’t say for certain why Disney decided to make this upcoming experience a Vision Pro exclusive.
Step aside Wong, I have no idea what I’m doing. | Image credit — Marvel
ILM Immersive is no stranger when it comes to making VR games for high-budget Disney IPs. The studio also developed Avengers: Damage Control, Vader Immortal: a Star Wars VR Series and Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge. But ‘What If…? — An Immersive Story’ will be the studio’s first project for the Apple Vision Pro.
The decision to make it a Vision Pro exclusive is certainly interesting. A lot of the fan base will not be able to experience ‘What If…? — An Immersive Story’. However, I am glad to see the Vision Pro getting more games, a category where it severely lags behind the competition. Especially Meta Quest 3.
And I wouldn’t be surprised if this exclusive is released on other platforms a couple of years down the line.
