Rare Amazon deal knocks the flagship Galaxy Tab S9+ down to its second-best price
Wouldn’t you like to have a high-end Android tablet around? Well, you can now get not just any Android slate but one of the best Samsung tablets at much more attractive prices. Amazon has launched a surprisingly good deal on the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9+, selling it at 17% off. This saves you $172!
The Samsung device dropped down to its second-best price at the merchant following this rare discount. Last month, however, the Samsung tablet was actually a tad cheaper than now. Then again, the deal remained live for a very short period. Since there’s no way of knowing exactly how long the current offer will be active, we’d suggest going for the Tab S9+ immediately.
It’s not just the screen that’ll amaze you, mind you. The Tab S9+ has a superb chipset that does wonders for your gaming and overall user experience. You’ve got the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 clocked specifically for Galaxy, providing immense potential at your fingertips. Then again, this tablet certainly can’t beat Apple’s recently announced iPad Pro M4.
Rounding out the package is a large 10,090mAh battery with 45W wired charging that’s good enough to last you over 8.5 hours of web browsing. Don’t forget that this bad boy also features an IP68 rating, supports DeX Multitasking, and comes with the S Pen inside the box.
While not exactly easy on the pocket (even when on sale), the Tab S9+ is undeniably a worthwhile investment. And now that it’s available at its second-best price on Amazon, it’s way more attractive indeed.
As one of the best Android tablets on the market, this bad boy is obviously meant for greatness. With a fantastic 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, it gives you crisp and vivid images, while the snappy 120Hz refresh rates make everything look and feel extra smooth. Plus, Vision Booster makes the screen easily readable outside.
Do you often deal with work-related meetings from home? With this puppy by your side, any and every video chat looks detailed and crisp, thanks to the 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front. The backside boasts a dual camera configuration with a 13MP wide and an 8MP ultra-wide units. Not many individuals buy tablets specifically for the cameras, but this slate offers great photo quality nonetheless.
