Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Last chance to snatch the perfect Mother's Day gift at a discount and get it in time for her holiday!
Last chance to snatch the perfect Mother's Day gift at a discount and get it in time for her holiday!

Android 15 could make your third-party video apps much better at stabilization

By
0comments
Android 15 could make your third-party video apps much better at stabilization
If you ever find yourself switching back to your phone's basic camera app just for the video effects, Android 15 might be about to change that for good. Effects such as super smooth slow-motion, or fancy stabilization that makes your videos look like they were taken with a pro rig, may not always be found in your third party camera app of choice. However, a new feature called "Eyes Free videography" could be the key to unlocking those effects.

Right now all those camera features — auto mode, bokeh, face retouch, HDR, and whatever your OEM's version is of Night Sight — are built so they mostly only work with your phone's default camera. To date, third-party app developers have had a tough time making them work consistently across all the different Android phones out there, making the experience a bit inconsistent. This limitation forces users sometimes to go back to the stock camera, just to take advantage of those features.

Android already has a system to help with this, letting phone makers share those camera features with other apps by packaging them into an extension. However, in their latest deep dive of Android 15, Android Authority's Mishaal Rahman discovered that Google looks to be adding another extension to the existing five: "Eyes Free videography." From the sound of it, this feature would focus on next-level stabilization, so you could potentially get super smooth and stabilized video via your preferred third party camera app.

Source: Android Authority

Of course, how well this works will likely depend on whether your phone maker decides to build a custom version of "Eyes Free videography" specifically for their devices. But here's the exciting part: even if they don't, Android 15 might ship with a basic version baked in. Think of it as a universal video stabilizer that you could use on any device. It might not have all the bells and whistles of a fancy phone-specific one, but it'd still be a huge improvement for all those third-party video apps. Android 15 is definitely shaping up to be an exciting update for Android users.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Featured Stories

Grab this free 4K Snapdragon-inspired wallpaper collection!
Grab this free 4K Snapdragon-inspired wallpaper collection!
Instead of getting thinner, the upgrade iPads need is better oleophobic coating
Instead of getting thinner, the upgrade iPads need is better oleophobic coating
Can dumb phones be the cure for smartphone addiction?
Can dumb phones be the cure for smartphone addiction?
5 Reasons to Buy the New M4 iPad Pro
5 Reasons to Buy the New M4 iPad Pro
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile celebrating Mint purchase with new and upgraded perks for customers
T-Mobile celebrating Mint purchase with new and upgraded perks for customers
4 billion Android users who downloaded apps flagged by Microsoft need to take some actions to stay safe
4 billion Android users who downloaded apps flagged by Microsoft need to take some actions to stay safe
Grab the JBL Xtreme 3 at its Black Friday price on Amazon and enjoy blasting tunes on the cheap
Grab the JBL Xtreme 3 at its Black Friday price on Amazon and enjoy blasting tunes on the cheap
Researcher answers the age-old question: which platform is more secure, iOS or Android?
Researcher answers the age-old question: which platform is more secure, iOS or Android?
Prices for the Motorola Edge (2022) remain too good to be true on Amazon
Prices for the Motorola Edge (2022) remain too good to be true on Amazon
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15

Latest News

Nokia 3210 gets reimagined 25 years after its initial debut
Nokia 3210 gets reimagined 25 years after its initial debut
It's not too late to save on the speedy iPad Mini 2021 if you don't want to break the bank on Apple's latest iPads
It's not too late to save on the speedy iPad Mini 2021 if you don't want to break the bank on Apple's latest iPads
Apple's non-Pro AirPods 2 are still here, and at their lowest price ever, still pretty amazing
Apple's non-Pro AirPods 2 are still here, and at their lowest price ever, still pretty amazing
Best Mother's Day deals 2024: now’s the time to order and get your mother her gift in time
Best Mother's Day deals 2024: now’s the time to order and get your mother her gift in time
Snatch the JBL Charge 5 at 28% off through Walmart's tempting deal
Snatch the JBL Charge 5 at 28% off through Walmart's tempting deal
The Galaxy S24+ 256GB is now even more enticing after Amazon replaces its huge discount with an even bigger one
The Galaxy S24+ 256GB is now even more enticing after Amazon replaces its huge discount with an even bigger one
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless