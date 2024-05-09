Double the storage, same price? Motorola Razr Plus (2024) leak hints at upgrade

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
By
Header image is referential, showcasing the Motorola Razr Plus (2023)

Recently, live images of the upcoming Motorola Razr Plus (2024), also known as the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra in some markets, have surfaced, giving us a peek at its design. The latter gives off serious déjà vu vibes from last year's Razr Plus or Razr 40 Ultra. In addition to its looks, a new leak reveals even more details about the upcoming clamshell foldable.

The price tag might match last year's but with a storage boost


Before the official reveal, possible pricing, memory setups, and color choices for the Motorola Razr Plus (2024) were spotted on a European retailer's website.


The listing hints at a kick-off price of roughly €1200 (that's about $1289 in direct conversion) in Europe. However, keep in mind that prices might play out differently in other regions. Take last year's model, for example, it hit the US market at $1000, and we expect a similar, if not the same price for the new model, too.
 
What's catching attention, though, is that Motorola seems to be sticking to last year's price tag in the region while bumping up the storage options.

According to the leaked price listings, the newest model is set to hit shelves with a beefed-up 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, compared to last year's starting combo of 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. If these leaks hold water, that would be a pretty sweet upgrade Motorola's dishing out this time. But hey, leaks can be hit or miss, so take it with a grain of salt.

Last but not least, the leak doubles down on earlier rumors about the color options for the upcoming foldable clamshell. Looks like the Motorola Razr Plus (2024) might hit shelves in Green, Blue, and Peach Fuzz.

Given that Motorola dropped the Razr 40 Ultra back in June last year, it's safe to assume the Razr 50 Ultra isn't far off. Word has it that the phone might debut in China first before making its way to global markets. And for those in the US, keep an eye out for the rebranded version, the Razr Plus (2024), expected to land later on.

Right now, the big upgrades we expect are a much more powerful chipset, a brighter screen, quicker charging, and a larger battery. As we get closer to the reveal of Motorola's clamshell foldable, we might hear more leaks, so stay tuned for updates.
Tsveta Ermenkova
