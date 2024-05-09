Unboxing roulette: Apple Pencil Pro comes in five unique box designs
At the recent May 7 event, Apple introduced a new Apple Pencil alongside the latest 2024 iPad Pro and iPad Air models. Contrary to earlier expectations, it's not the Apple Pencil 3 but rather a sleek Apple Pencil Pro, already available for pre-order.
Aside from the new features, what's catching attention this time around is the Apple Pencil Pro's packaging. The iPad accessory comes in five distinct box designs, adding an element of surprise to your order. Apple has infused vibrant artwork into the white Apple Pencil Pro boxes, with each box spelling out the word "Pro."
So, if you decide to order one, get ready for a surprise about which box you'll receive. And while some may not think it's a big deal, for hardcore Apple fans or collectors, this could be pretty important.
The Apple Pencil Pro is priced at $129 and will be available as soon as next week, starting May 15. As I already mentioned, pre-orders are already open. Artists looking to use the iPad for productivity will be pleased to know that the Apple Pencil Pro comes with some new features, such as:
Thought this was pretty fun— Arun Maini (@Mrwhosetheboss) May 8, 2024
The Apple Pencil Pro has 5 different types of box and you have no idea which you'll get when you order it
Also each one has the word "Pro" on it in some shape or form pic.twitter.com/1QQO5akZWW
The boxes all look the same from the sides, but they have different designs on the top. Each top shows a picture of the Apple Pencil Pro, with the word "Pro" written around it in different styles.
It looks like if you don't specify a particular box design or if the Apple Store is busy, buyers won't know which design they'll get. Moreover, when ordering the Apple Pencil Pro online, there are no options for choosing the box design. Users won't even be aware that there are different box designs available unless they visit an Apple retail store.
- Haptic feedback: Similar to the technology used in Apple's MacBook trackpads and iPhone touch keyboards. This means you'll feel a subtle vibration confirming when a gesture has been successfully activated.
- Squeeze gestures: They are expected to be customizable and allow you to do things like switch to an eraser, change paintbrushes, switch layers, or open a color picker.
- Gyroscope: It enables users to adjust the orientation of shaped pens and brushes simply by tilting the stylus.
The new Apple Pencil Pro is only compatible with the latest iPads unveiled alongside it. If you are interested in learning more about them, you can read our iPad Pro M4 (2024) review, and if you prefer something other than the Pro models, check out our iPad Air M2 (2024) review.
