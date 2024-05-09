You have only a few days left to trade in your older iPad for a free dockless Pixel Tablet

Pixel Tablet with 256GB of storage will cost you $499 or 12 monthly payments of $41.58. But there is a way that you can score a dockless 128GB Pixel Tablet for the low, low price of $0. The Pixel Tablet is now available without the Charging Speaker Dock for a price of $399 (it's $499 including the dock). For that price, you are receiving the model with 128GB of storage. You can also make 12 monthly payments of $33.25. The docklesswith 256GB of storage will cost you $499 or 12 monthly payments of $41.58. But there is a way that you can score a dockless 128GBfor the low, low price of $0.





In the U.S., the Google Store is running a promotion that gives consumers trading in an iPad no older than 2018's sixth-generation iPad $399 for their trade. The latter was priced at $329 when it was released six years ago. So essentially, if you trade in that iPad or any newer iPad model, Google will value your trade at the exact amount needed to give you a free 128GB Pixel Tablet in return.









Pixel Tablet which starts shipping on May 14th. So you only have a few days to take advantage of Google's largesse. When you head to the Google Store and Pixel Tablet , don't forget to tap the "Add trade-in" button before proceeding to the checkout page. This deal is only available through the new pre-order period for the docklesswhich starts shipping on May 14th. So you only have a few days to take advantage of Google's largesse. When you head to the Google Store and navigate to the Pixel Tablet page , figure out the color and storage options you want, and then fill out the proper fields to get an estimate on your iPad trade-in. If you do want to trade your iPad for a free, don't forget to tap the "Add trade-in" button before proceeding to the checkout page.





Now if you decide that you need the dock, or you want the 256GB model, or both, you can still get $399 for your eligible iPad which will reduce your invoice by a significant amount. Again, to reiterate, if you just want the 128GB Pixel Tablet without the charging speaker dock, you will get enough credit for your eligible iPad trade to cover the cost of the slate.



