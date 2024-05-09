Samsung starts testing One UI 7.0 for the Galaxy S24 series
Samsung is still in the process of rolling out One UI 6.1 to some of its older flagships. However, that doesn’t mean that it can’t work on a new iteration of the UI while the current version is being delivered.
In fact, we know for sure that Samsung has already started testing One UI 7.0 for the Galaxy S24 series. SamMobile reports that a new firmware with version number S928BXXU2BXE2 has just popped up on Samsung’s servers.
Apparently, because the fourth letter from the right has changed from A to B, it means that this is the next major One UI installment. It remains to be seen how Samsung will be calling the next major version of One UI, but the important thing is that the Galaxy S24 series seems to be the first to get a major software upgrade.
The new version of One UI was spotted on the European servers, so we can assume that this is where Samsung is testing it currently. Obviously, it’s too early to tell what Samsung has prepared for its fans, but since this is a major update, it’s probably packed to brim with improvements and new features.
