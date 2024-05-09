Bluesky app reveals DMs, video, better custom feeds, and more will be coming soon

@bsky.app via Bluesky





Custom feeds are one of the ways Bluesky sets itself apart, so the team is making some improvements there as well. Custom feeds allow each user to decide what types of content they want to see most, and Bluesky wants to give you even more control. This will include better in-app tools for creating feeds, along with options for submitting, curating, and managing those custom feeds. Users will finally have easier ways to see what's trending and to explore new feeds.Bluesky also wants to protect users better from trolls and other people who try to ruin the social experience. The app already provides tools like reply controls, user lists, and community-based moderation, but the team is working on refining these features to deter harassment.Finally, Bluesky is bringing OAuth support to its app. This is the internet standard that allows you to sign in to apps and services with your Facebook or Google account. In the future, you'll also be able to log in with your Bluesky account. This will make it easier for new people to join Bluesky and also more secure for everyone. Bluesky has come a long way, and it looks like it will keep working to improve the user experience.