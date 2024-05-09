Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Bluesky app reveals DMs, video, better custom feeds, and more will be coming soon

Bluesky, the decentralized social network that got its limited start back in 2021, is making some substantial changes to its app. The team behind the app shared their product roadmap in a blog post, revealing that they are now focusing on making Bluesky easier and more enjoyable to use. They're adding some new features, some of which have been long-awaited, and should be landing in the next few months.

One of the most exciting changes will be the addition of direct messages (DMs). This is a popular feature missing from the initial version of Bluesky and currently missing from competing social media apps, such as Meta's Threads. Once launched, users will be able to easily connect with each other privately, and the options for controlling who can message you will be similar to what you'd see on other social platforms.

Bluesky will also soon support video sharing. Users have been eager to share short video clips, and now they'll be able to do so. The initial version is expected to allow for videos up to 90 seconds in length.

@bsky.app via Bluesky

Custom feeds are one of the ways Bluesky sets itself apart, so the team is making some improvements there as well. Custom feeds allow each user to decide what types of content they want to see most, and Bluesky wants to give you even more control. This will include better in-app tools for creating feeds, along with options for submitting, curating, and managing those custom feeds. Users will finally have easier ways to see what's trending and to explore new feeds.

Bluesky also wants to protect users better from trolls and other people who try to ruin the social experience. The app already provides tools like reply controls, user lists, and community-based moderation, but the team is working on refining these features to deter harassment.

Finally, Bluesky is bringing OAuth support to its app. This is the internet standard that allows you to sign in to apps and services with your Facebook or Google account. In the future, you'll also be able to log in with your Bluesky account. This will make it easier for new people to join Bluesky and also more secure for everyone. Bluesky has come a long way, and it looks like it will keep working to improve the user experience.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

