Samsung starts rolling out One UI 6.1 update to the Galaxy S22 series once again
Samsung released the One UI 6.1 update for the Galaxy S22 series early this month but had to put the rollout on hold due to boot issues. The update was only available in South Korea, but it was enough to pinpoint the problem and find a fix.
Less than a week after the update was pulled, Samsung resumed the rollout of One UI 6.1 to the Galaxy S22 (via Tarun Vats). A new firmware version is now available for download in South Korea that weighs in at 3.2GB.
One thing worth mentioning is that the One UI 6.1 update doesn’t include the May 2024 security patch, which means an additional update will be rolled out to the Galaxy S22 series in the coming weeks.
Unfortunately, it’s impossible to tell whether or not this will make it to other countries sooner rather than later. On the bright side, if Samsung doesn’t pull it again in just a few days, we should start see the update expanding to additional territories.
