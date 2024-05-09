Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung starts rolling out One UI 6.1 update to the Galaxy S22 series once again

By
Samsung starts rolling out One UI 6.1 update to the Galaxy S22 series once again
Samsung released the One UI 6.1 update for the Galaxy S22 series early this month but had to put the rollout on hold due to boot issues. The update was only available in South Korea, but it was enough to pinpoint the problem and find a fix.

Less than a week after the update was pulled, Samsung resumed the rollout of One UI 6.1 to the Galaxy S22 (via Tarun Vats). A new firmware version is now available for download in South Korea that weighs in at 3.2GB.

Unfortunately, it’s impossible to tell whether or not this will make it to other countries sooner rather than later. On the bright side, if Samsung doesn’t pull it again in just a few days, we should start see the update expanding to additional territories.

One thing worth mentioning is that the One UI 6.1 update doesn’t include the May 2024 security patch, which means an additional update will be rolled out to the Galaxy S22 series in the coming weeks.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

