Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Last chance to snatch the perfect Mother's Day gift at a discount and get it in time for her holiday!
Last chance to snatch the perfect Mother's Day gift at a discount and get it in time for her holiday!

WhatsApp is working on improving Channel discovery with a new categorization feature

By
0comments
WhatsApp is working on improving Channel discovery with a new categorization feature
WhatsApp, the Meta-owned messaging platform that is used globally, is working on a new way to help you discover the most relevant channels. The latest beta version of the Android app (v2.24.10.17) reveals that categorized channels are in the pipeline, promising a more organized and intuitive way to find content you love.

According to WABetaInfo, a reliable source for WhatsApp news, the app is developing categories like Business, Entertainment, Lifestyle, News and Information, Organizations, People, and Sports. This change means goodbye to endless scrolling through unorganized channels. Instead, you'll be able to jump straight to your preferred topics and discover relevant channels with ease. WhatsApp even plans to automate the process, analyzing channels and placing them into the most fitting categories for ultimate convenience.

This new approach will likely drive more traffic to channels that resonate with your specific interests. As a channel creator yourself, you might experience an uptick in followers thanks to the improved channel visibility. For example, if you were running a sports news channel and someone is interested in that and searching for something related on WhatsApp, they'll now have a dedicated sports category where they can quickly uncover your sports-focused channel.

WhatsApp is working on improving Channel discovery with a new categorization feature
Credit: WABetaInfo

This update is also a testament to WhatsApp's recognition that channels are a growing part of its platform. By investing in improved discoverability, WhatsApp is making it easier for users to connect with the content they enjoy – whether that's staying up-to-date on current events, finding new businesses, or following their favorite personalities.

Although found in the beta version of the app, this feature is still under development, meaning it's not ready for use — not even by the beta testers. That said, while wait for an official release date, this development shows that WhatsApp is actively enhancing the channels feature so we should expect this to move along pretty quickly.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile celebrating Mint purchase with new and upgraded perks for customers
T-Mobile celebrating Mint purchase with new and upgraded perks for customers
4 billion Android users who downloaded apps flagged by Microsoft need to take some actions to stay safe
4 billion Android users who downloaded apps flagged by Microsoft need to take some actions to stay safe
Grab the JBL Xtreme 3 at its Black Friday price on Amazon and enjoy blasting tunes on the cheap
Grab the JBL Xtreme 3 at its Black Friday price on Amazon and enjoy blasting tunes on the cheap
Researcher answers the age-old question: which platform is more secure, iOS or Android?
Researcher answers the age-old question: which platform is more secure, iOS or Android?
Prices for the Motorola Edge (2022) remain too good to be true on Amazon
Prices for the Motorola Edge (2022) remain too good to be true on Amazon
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15

Latest News

Nokia 3210 gets reimagined 25 years after its initial debut
Nokia 3210 gets reimagined 25 years after its initial debut
It's not too late to save on the speedy iPad Mini 2021 if you don't want to break the bank on Apple's latest iPads
It's not too late to save on the speedy iPad Mini 2021 if you don't want to break the bank on Apple's latest iPads
Apple's non-Pro AirPods 2 are still here, and at their lowest price ever, still pretty amazing
Apple's non-Pro AirPods 2 are still here, and at their lowest price ever, still pretty amazing
Best Mother's Day deals 2024: now’s the time to order and get your mother her gift in time
Best Mother's Day deals 2024: now’s the time to order and get your mother her gift in time
Snatch the JBL Charge 5 at 28% off through Walmart's deal and enjoy pumping tunes at a bargain
Snatch the JBL Charge 5 at 28% off through Walmart's deal and enjoy pumping tunes at a bargain
The Galaxy S24+ 256GB is now even more enticing after Amazon replaces its huge discount with an even bigger one
The Galaxy S24+ 256GB is now even more enticing after Amazon replaces its huge discount with an even bigger one
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless