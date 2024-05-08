WhatsApp is working on improving Channel discovery with a new categorization feature

Credit: WABetaInfo









Although found in the beta version of the app, this feature is still under development, meaning it's not ready for use — not even by the beta testers. That said, while wait for an official release date, this development shows that WhatsApp is actively enhancing the channels feature so we should expect this to move along pretty quickly.

This update is also a testament to WhatsApp's recognition that channels are a growing part of its platform. By investing in improved discoverability, WhatsApp is making it easier for users to connect with the content they enjoy – whether that's staying up-to-date on current events, finding new businesses, or following their favorite personalities.