Google I/O 2024: How to watch and what to expect?
Up Next:
Google's big developer conference is happening next week on Tuesday, May 14. This is one of the biggest tech conferences of the year and often unveils major new software like new versions of Android. Also, we may be getting teasers of upcoming Google hardware, in line with the tradition.
If you're looking to know more about the conference and what we expect to see, you've come to the right place.
Google I/O 2024 is scheduled for May 14, 2024. The conference will be broadcast online and there is limited in-person attendance. The main event will begin at 13:00 ET (10:00 PT) and the keynote will be streamed on YouTube and also on Google's official website. You can also stay up to date with our extensive coverage here at PhoneArena when the event begins.
Google I/O's focus is primarily on software, so we can safely expect loads of software to be discussed during the conference. During the keynote, it is expected Google to give developers plenty of info on the next major Android version so they can start developing apps for it.
But those are not the most interesting things about Android 15, with the bulk of the new features expected to be unveiled during Google I/O. We would probably find out how satellite messaging will work, also, we might see lock screen widgets as a focus for tablets. A new feature called Private Space is also rumored - it will reportedly allow you to hide data and apps.
Generative AI: new features and updates
The last Google conference also had a very strong focus on AI and we expect a similar situation to happen this year. Generative AI is gaining traction and becoming more and more popular and sought after. Google's Gemini AI will most likely be the star of the show.
You can also safely expect generative AI updates coming to Google Products like Search, Chrome, Gmail, and other productivity apps.
We also expect a broader availability of AI features as well as new ones.
Although this is not confirmed, it's possible that we're going to see at least a little teaser about Google's upcoming flagship phones, the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro. We could also get a teaser of the Pixel Fold 2. However, we don't expect to see the full products unveiled this time, unlike last year when Google had a full-blown announcement for the first Pixel Fold.
The tech world was low-key expecting the Pixel 8a to be unveiled during the conference, but in a surprise move, Google announced the mid-range phone on May 7, one week before Google I/O. The phone will be available in stores starting May 14 with pre-orders already live.
Also, the Google Pixel tablet is now available as a standalone version without the dock (it was initially sold only with it). We can expect Google to give more information about why it's relaunching the tablet during the event.
If you're looking to know more about the conference and what we expect to see, you've come to the right place.
Google I/O 2024: How to watch?
Google I/O 2024 is scheduled for May 14, 2024. The conference will be broadcast online and there is limited in-person attendance. The main event will begin at 13:00 ET (10:00 PT) and the keynote will be streamed on YouTube and also on Google's official website. You can also stay up to date with our extensive coverage here at PhoneArena when the event begins.
Google I/O 2024: What to expect?
Android 15
The first Android 15 betas are already live though. We are getting glimpses of features such as an updated Privacy Sandbox, partial screen sharing, and app archiving features on the system level for freeing up storage space. We also have improved satellite connectivity, a new power efficiency mode, and additional in-app camera controls.
But those are not the most interesting things about Android 15, with the bulk of the new features expected to be unveiled during Google I/O. We would probably find out how satellite messaging will work, also, we might see lock screen widgets as a focus for tablets. A new feature called Private Space is also rumored - it will reportedly allow you to hide data and apps.
Generative AI: new features and updates
The last Google conference also had a very strong focus on AI and we expect a similar situation to happen this year. Generative AI is gaining traction and becoming more and more popular and sought after. Google's Gemini AI will most likely be the star of the show.
We've heard rumors about Gemini replacing Google Assistant, and we'll probably hear details about this transition during the event. Also, Google may mention an AI assistant called Pixie (and exclusive for Pixel devices), which was rumored back in December.
You can also safely expect generative AI updates coming to Google Products like Search, Chrome, Gmail, and other productivity apps.
We also expect a broader availability of AI features as well as new ones.
Teasers of the Pixel 9 series and a Pixel Fold 2
Although this is not confirmed, it's possible that we're going to see at least a little teaser about Google's upcoming flagship phones, the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro. We could also get a teaser of the Pixel Fold 2. However, we don't expect to see the full products unveiled this time, unlike last year when Google had a full-blown announcement for the first Pixel Fold.
What not to expect: new hardware
The tech world was low-key expecting the Pixel 8a to be unveiled during the conference, but in a surprise move, Google announced the mid-range phone on May 7, one week before Google I/O. The phone will be available in stores starting May 14 with pre-orders already live.
Also, the Google Pixel tablet is now available as a standalone version without the dock (it was initially sold only with it). We can expect Google to give more information about why it's relaunching the tablet during the event.
Things that are NOT allowed: