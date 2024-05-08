Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Last chance to snatch the perfect Mother's Day gift at a discount and get it in time for her holiday!
Last chance to snatch the perfect Mother's Day gift at a discount and get it in time for her holiday!

Judge says Apple is not following her orders about third-party app payment platforms

By
0comments
Judge says Apple is not following her orders about third-party app payment platforms
Back in September 2021, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers made a ruling in the epic Epic v. Apple suit. The judge issued an injunction that prevents Apple from blocking developers from posting a link or communicating to customers how they can pay for in-app transactions without having to use Apple's payment processing platform. Apple takes a cut of 15% to 30% of the value of each in-app transaction that goes through its processing platform.

Apple's Services unit, its second largest segment after the iPhone, took in an all-time record for the division during the fiscal second quarter by taking in $23.87 billion during the three months ended in March. Now, the judge is wondering whether Apple has made it too complicated by creating hurdles that developers must clear in order to communicate to App Store customers how they can pay for in-app transactions via third-party payment platforms.

According to the AP, on Wednesday, during four hours of testimony from Apple's Matthew Fischer, the executive in charge of the iPhone's App Store, Judge Gonzalez Rogers sounded frustrated. Despite feeling this way, she seemed to be concerned that Apple has been working to comply with her order in a way that increases the company's profits instead of making it easier for App Store users to pay for in-app transactions.

Judge Gonzales Rogers says Apple is still making a &quot;windfall&quot; even with a lower cut from transactions completed on third-party platforms - Judge says Apple is not following her orders about third-party app payment platforms
Judge Gonzales Rogers says Apple is still making a "windfall" even with a lower cut from transactions completed on third-party platforms

The judge asked Fischer whether Apple had purposely made it too confusing for customers to pay for apps, subscriptions, and in-app accessories via alternative platforms. Trying to figure out why Apple designed its alternative payment system the way it did, Judge Gonzalez Rodgers said, "Other than to stifle competition, I can see no other answer." Fischer testified that Apple is trying to follow the judge's order while protecting iPhone users from malicious attackers trying to get iPhone users to install malware-laden apps.

On in-app transactions completed on a third-party payment platform, Apple's commission range declines to a 12% to 27% range from the 15% to 30% it takes on payments processed using its own platform. Even with the lower commission that Apple collects on in-app transactions that are approved on third-party payment platforms, Judge Gonzalez Rogers says that Apple is collecting a windfall. Fischer says that Apple expects that on transactions verified on third-party platforms, it will snag an 18% cut of these transactions.

Perhaps this wasn't the right thing to say, and perhaps the comment looks bad for Apple, but Fischer said while testifying about Apple's cut of in-app transactions, "We are running a business." Fischer makes it sound that because Apple is running a business, it has justification to charge the rates it does for completing third-party app transactions.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Featured Stories

Grab this free 4K Snapdragon-inspired wallpaper collection!
Grab this free 4K Snapdragon-inspired wallpaper collection!
Instead of getting thinner, the upgrade iPads need is better oleophobic coating
Instead of getting thinner, the upgrade iPads need is better oleophobic coating
Can dumb phones be the cure for smartphone addiction?
Can dumb phones be the cure for smartphone addiction?
5 Reasons to Buy the New M4 iPad Pro
5 Reasons to Buy the New M4 iPad Pro
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

4 billion Android users who downloaded apps flagged by Microsoft need to take some actions to stay safe
4 billion Android users who downloaded apps flagged by Microsoft need to take some actions to stay safe
T-Mobile customers can breathe a sigh of (temporary) relief as unwelcome change delayed
T-Mobile customers can breathe a sigh of (temporary) relief as unwelcome change delayed
Researcher answers the age-old question: which platform is more secure, iOS or Android?
Researcher answers the age-old question: which platform is more secure, iOS or Android?
Prices for the Motorola Edge (2022) remain too good to be true on Amazon
Prices for the Motorola Edge (2022) remain too good to be true on Amazon
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
T-Mobile makes it easier for owner of Galaxy S24 and some Motorola phones to ditch their carriers
T-Mobile makes it easier for owner of Galaxy S24 and some Motorola phones to ditch their carriers

Latest News

Nokia 3210 gets reimagined 25 years after its initial debut
Nokia 3210 gets reimagined 25 years after its initial debut
It's not too late to save on the speedy iPad Mini 2021 if you don't want to break the bank on Apple's latest iPads
It's not too late to save on the speedy iPad Mini 2021 if you don't want to break the bank on Apple's latest iPads
Apple's non-Pro AirPods 2 are still here, and at their lowest price ever, still pretty amazing
Apple's non-Pro AirPods 2 are still here, and at their lowest price ever, still pretty amazing
Best Mother's Day deals 2024: now’s the time to order and get your mother her gift in time
Best Mother's Day deals 2024: now’s the time to order and get your mother her gift in time
Snatch the JBL Charge 5 at 28% off through Walmart's deal and enjoy pumping tunes at a bargain
Snatch the JBL Charge 5 at 28% off through Walmart's deal and enjoy pumping tunes at a bargain
The Galaxy S24+ 256GB is now even more enticing after Amazon replaces its huge discount with an even bigger one
The Galaxy S24+ 256GB is now even more enticing after Amazon replaces its huge discount with an even bigger one
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless