The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is still up for grabs for just $99 at Walmart

Samsung's smartwatches are among the best on the market. And they indeed offer quite a lot. The problem is that a Galaxy Watch will usually set you back at least $200. But, right now, Walmart has a really enticing offer allowing deal hunters on a budget to score a new Galaxy Watch for just $99.

Yep, if you tap the deal button below, you'll be redirected to Walmart's listing for the legendary Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. There you'll see that its 42mm Bluetooth version is on sale for just $99. And while the watch may be advanced in age, as it was released back in 2021, it's still a proper premium Galaxy Watch through and through.

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm, Bluetooth): save $51 at Walmart

Grab the 42mm Bluetooth Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for just $99 at Walmart. The watch comes with a plethora of features, and its stylish design makes it perfect for every occasion. So, act fast and save on one today!
$51 off (34%)
$99
$149 99
Buy at Walmart


The offer isn't exactly new, as it has been up for grabs for a few weeks. So, consider this another opportunity to take advantage of the deal, in case you've missed it the first time.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has a stylish design and goes well even with a more formal attire. In addition, it's packed with health-tracking features, capable of monitoring aspects such as your sleep and stress levels, and can even perform ECG readings. Another cool feature on board is Samsung's fancy body composition functionality, which allows you to measure your body's fat and muscle percentages.

Moreover, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic runs on Wear OS, letting you download various apps and watch faces directly on it. It also comes with lifestyle features such as phone call support, smart notifications, NFC, and Google Assistant.

Overall, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic still has a lot going for it and is just perfect for a Galaxy user on a shoestring budget. Therefore, we advise you to grab one at a budget price now while you still can!
