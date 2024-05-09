Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Last chance to snatch the perfect Mother's Day gift at a discount and get it in time for Her holiday!
Last chance to snatch the perfect Mother's Day gift at a discount and get it in time for Her holiday!

Google Chrome for iOS may finally get multiple profile support

By
0comments
Google Chrome for iOS may finally get multiple profile support
If you've ever shared an iPad with a family member or wanted to keep your work life separate from your personal browsing, you likely understand the pain of only having one Chrome profile allowed on iOS. This stands in contrast to Chrome on other operating systems (like Windows or ChromeOS) where you can easily create and switch between multiple profiles. Well, that may soon change.

According to a report from The Mac Observer (h/t Reflector Media), Google is finally testing the ability to create and switch between multiple Chrome profiles on iOS. This has long been a desired feature, as multiple profiles offer a way to keep bookmarks, browser settings, history, and other data separate. For example, this would help those who need distinct settings between their work and home life.

Currently, Google appears to be working on a simple profile switching system for iOS, though more advanced features may come later. The feature hasn't been given an official name and is only accessible through experimental settings, so it's still in the early stages of development. The source was able to find the related strings in the code, hidden behind an experimental flag.

Google Chrome for iOS may finally get multiple profile support
Credit: The Mac Observer

Oddly enough, Google hasn't yet implemented a similar feature for Chrome on Android. We've actually seen a few new Chrome features appear on iOS recently, such as an offline reading list and even package tracking limited to the US. It seems Google may be prioritizing the iOS version of Chrome for certain enhancements, which could be due to the competitive nature of the iOS app market.

Let's hope Google continues to refine and expands the multiple profile feature on iOS, and extend the same treatment to its own Android operating system. It certainly has the potential to streamline the browsing experience for many users and bring Chrome on iOS in line with the experience offered on other devices.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Featured Stories

Grab this free 4K Snapdragon-inspired wallpaper collection!
Grab this free 4K Snapdragon-inspired wallpaper collection!
New Moto G Stylus lands as a $400 S24 Ultra alternative
New Moto G Stylus lands as a $400 S24 Ultra alternative
Instead of getting thinner, the upgrade iPads need is better oleophobic coating
Instead of getting thinner, the upgrade iPads need is better oleophobic coating
Can dumb phones be the cure for smartphone addiction?
Can dumb phones be the cure for smartphone addiction?
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers can breathe a sigh of (temporary) relief as unwelcome change delayed
T-Mobile customers can breathe a sigh of (temporary) relief as unwelcome change delayed
4 billion Android users who downloaded apps flagged by Microsoft need to take some actions to stay safe
4 billion Android users who downloaded apps flagged by Microsoft need to take some actions to stay safe
Researcher answers the age-old question: which platform is more secure, iOS or Android?
Researcher answers the age-old question: which platform is more secure, iOS or Android?
Prices for the Motorola Edge (2022) remain too good to be true on Amazon
Prices for the Motorola Edge (2022) remain too good to be true on Amazon
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
T-Mobile makes it easier for owner of Galaxy S24 and some Motorola phones to ditch their carriers
T-Mobile makes it easier for owner of Galaxy S24 and some Motorola phones to ditch their carriers

Latest News

Best Pixel 8a deals: Top pre-order deals to check out
Best Pixel 8a deals: Top pre-order deals to check out
At 53% off, Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are dirt cheap and a total bargain for anyone on a budget
At 53% off, Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are dirt cheap and a total bargain for anyone on a budget
SEGA and Rovio, makers of Angry Birds, announce new multiplayer Sonic game
SEGA and Rovio, makers of Angry Birds, announce new multiplayer Sonic game
Woot's massive 57% discount on the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds is back with a bang
Woot's massive 57% discount on the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds is back with a bang
The high-end AirPods Max enjoy a rare $99 price cut at Amazon, only for a limited time
The high-end AirPods Max enjoy a rare $99 price cut at Amazon, only for a limited time
Unboxing roulette: Apple Pencil Pro comes in five unique box designs
Unboxing roulette: Apple Pencil Pro comes in five unique box designs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless