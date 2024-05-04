Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15

OnePlus 12

Some of the new Android 15 features expected in OxygenOS 15 include satellite connectivity for sending and receiving SMS and RCS messaging, and it is not necessarily limited to emergency messages. Partial screen sharing will allow users to share the screen for a single app rather than sharing the entire screen. It also works with screen recording.





The Notification cooldown feature reduces the "notification volume" of successive notifications coming from the same app so you don't pull your hair out. And Android 15 will allow users to disable keyboard vibrations universally. That means it will override individual keyboard settings.

Sensitive Notifications feature will prevent other apps from reading codes. This feature could save you from having your banking app or other financial apps drained by a hacker. Android 15 is bringing edge-to-edge apps , seen on the iPhone, to Android for a more immersive user experience. Lastly, the update could include a new feature that will allow users to find their To prevent malware-loaded apps with SMS permission from reading texts with a one-time password (OTP), thefeature will prevent other apps from reading codes. This feature could save you from having your banking app or other financial apps drained by a hacker.is bringing, seen on the iPhone, to Android for a more immersive user experience. Lastly, the update could include a new feature that will allow users to find their Android phone even if it is turned off.





To reiterate, eligible OnePlus users should receive the OxygenOS 15 update in November. If you are a OnePlus user with a device expected to receive the update, you probably can't wait to install OxygenOS 15.

