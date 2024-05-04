Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
It really is amazing that more than a decade has passed since the OnePlus One was first released. I guess if you asked me what I remember the most about the April 2014 launch, it was the invitations that consumers were required to have to buy the phone. It was a way for the company to know exactly how many phones it needed to manufacture without wasting its precious cash reserve building handsets that might end up not selling. In other words, it was a brilliant way to match supply with demand.
OxygenOS 15, the next iteration of the OnePlus operating system, is based on Android 15, and not every OnePlus model is eligible to receive it. Right now Android 15 is going through the Beta testing phase and the final version of the next Android build is expected to be released in October when the Pixel 9 series is announced and subsequently launched. But OxygenOS 15 most likely won't be disseminated to OnePlus owners until November. That was when OxygenOS 14 was pushed out to OnePlus users.
According to OnePlus, the devices eligible to receive OxygenOS 15 include:
- OnePlus 12
- OnePlus 12R
- OnePlus 11
- OnePlus 11R
- OnePlus 10 Pro
- OnePlus 10T
- OnePlus 10R
- OnePlus Nord 3
- OnePlus Nord CE 3
- OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite
- OnePlus Open
- OnePlus Pad
Some of the new Android 15 features expected in OxygenOS 15 include satellite connectivity for sending and receiving SMS and RCS messaging, and it is not necessarily limited to emergency messages. Partial screen sharing will allow users to share the screen for a single app rather than sharing the entire screen. It also works with screen recording.
The Notification cooldown feature reduces the "notification volume" of successive notifications coming from the same app so you don't pull your hair out. And Android 15 will allow users to disable keyboard vibrations universally. That means it will override individual keyboard settings.
To prevent malware-loaded apps with SMS permission from reading texts with a one-time password (OTP), the Sensitive Notifications feature will prevent other apps from reading codes. This feature could save you from having your banking app or other financial apps drained by a hacker. Android 15 is bringing edge-to-edge apps, seen on the iPhone, to Android for a more immersive user experience. Lastly, the update could include a new feature that will allow users to find their Android phone even if it is turned off.
To reiterate, eligible OnePlus users should receive the OxygenOS 15 update in November. If you are a OnePlus user with a device expected to receive the update, you probably can't wait to install OxygenOS 15.
