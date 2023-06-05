Apple Vision Pro release date, price, feature, and news





The Apple Vision Pro will be released in the US in Q1 of 2024 and later one it will arrive in other countries. While you wait, Apple will allow demonstrations and developer testing. It will also use the time for dedicated visionOS games and apps that take advantage of the dual 4K displays, powerful M2 chipset, and its first 3D camera set.









Latest Apple Vision Pro news:









Apple Vision Pro price









This price point would suggest that the gen-one Apple headset will only be targeted at die-hard tech enthusiasts, and likely developers. And with that in mind, it's no surprise that the Cupertino company allegedly only expects to sell a millions of those in the course of the first 12 months of its release in 2024.





However, there's a silver lining for those willing to wait a bit – we've also heard numerous other reports claiming that Apple is already working on lower-cost variants of its yet-to-be-released headset. So although the price of the first-generation Apple mixed reality headset will almost certainly be untouchable for most, cheaper version will be coming out as the technology matures, perhaps as early as 2025.





Apple Vision Pro AR/VR headset design









Unlike other VR and XR headsets we already have on the market, like the Meta Quest 2 and Quest Pro, the Vision Pro is not bulky, but is similar in design to ski goggles, and with an adjustable head strap.





One of the many hurdles Apple had to overcome with the design, was allegedly deciding whether to wait longer before releasing the headset, so the industrial design team at the Cupertino company could figure out ways to make it thinner and lighter. And it did, with a 3D-knitted adjustable strap that allows your skin to breathe, as well as a very thin and compact overall design.





Vision Pro also supports video passthrough via Apple's first set of 3D cameras, which essentially turns in into a mixed reality (or augmented reality) headset. With passthrough on, the user will be able to see their real-life surroundings, and could potentially navigate through their daily life (at least if at home) while using the headset to check the news, watch a video in a floating window loaded in their field of view, and more. In the future, Apple's AR/VR technology could be used for easy GPS navigation (e.g. seeing arrows overlaid on real-life streets, pointing the user towards a location), and other such experiences.





Apple AR/VR headset display and IPD





While Apple doesn't disclose the exact resolution and brightness of the two micro-OLED displays it uses on the Vision Pro, veteran display industry analyst Ross Young gave us the following specs of the headset's displays:





Two 1.41-inch micro-OLED panels (one for each eye)

4,000 PPI (pixels-per-inch) density

More than 5,000 nits of maximum brightness





The field-of-view (FOV) is said to be at 120 degrees, which is significantly higher than on Meta's widely popular Quest 2 , and suggests the user will feel immersed into their AR and VR content. A higher FOV means the headset's lens will cover a larger portion of the user's field of view.





As for IPD (interpupillary distance), it is adjustable via the flexible knitted frame, and it is important to note why IPD matters – each person has a different distance between their eyes, so any AR/VR headset they use should be able to conform to that distance (or IPD).





In addition, the Vision Pro supports prescription lens inserts so that you don't need to wear it with your glasses for the ultimate in comfortable fit.

Apple Vision Pro specs





Below we've listed the Apple mixed reality headset's specs, with the only ones missing being the exact dimensions and weight that Apple is yet to detail:









As you can see from the specs, the Apple AR/VR headset tries to justify its high price with some flagship display and processing power chops, including quite a hefty 16GB of RAM, and even dual M2 and dedicated R1 processors.





In an effort to keep the headset thin and light, Apple decided on an external battery whose cable has a magnetic attachment on the other end that can be further clicked to secure in place. The Vision Pro battery life is about two hours and testing consisted of full battery discharge while performing each of the following tasks: video playback, internet browsing, spatial video capture, and FaceTime. Needless to say, the Vision Pro can also be plugged in for an all-day AR/VR experience.





Apple AR/VR headset features and visionOS software









Apple's mixed reality headset is running its own operating system called visionOS, akin to how iPhones run iOS, iPads run iPadOS, and the Apple Watch runs watchOS.





Apple's AR/VR headset will be able to run all App Store software that is available for the iPad. It features a very similar interface, too, with grids of app icons on pages and it is able to multitask or run several apps at once. The new Apple VR operating system is called visionOS, though, as navigation is done via eye direction and hand gestures.

Can I play games with the Apple Vision Pro?

How secure is Apple Vision Pro?

Optic ID is a new secure authentication system that analyzes a user’s iris under various invisible LED light exposures, and then compares it to the enrolled Optic ID data that is protected by the Secure Enclave to instantly unlock Vision Pro





Should you wait for the Apple AR/VR headset?





Note that we're basing the following advice on our own speculations, as well as the leaks and rumors we have above.





You should wait for Apple's $3,499 AR/VR headset and buy it only if you're ready to shed that much money on a first-gen product, that'll only be getting better and more affordable with time. If you're excited for what mixed reality can do for you, and how it can change your life and the way you use the internet, then you'll almost certainly find Apple's headset exciting to own and use. It's safe to assume that Apple will find some incredible ways to fit its headset into our daily lives, make those more convenient, and possibly more fun with some new games, too.





You should not wait for Apple's AR/VR headset , however, if you already own a Quest Pro, or an AR headset like the nReal Air, because those are not only well competent right now, but much more affordable. And, in the case of Meta's Quest headsets – more polished, and with vastly larger VR game libraries.





