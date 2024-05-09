Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Last chance to snatch the perfect Mother's Day gift at a discount and get it in time for her holiday!
Last chance to snatch the perfect Mother's Day gift at a discount and get it in time for her holiday!

Google Messages is testing a long press feature to peek into an RCS conversation

By
0comments
Google Messages is testing a long press feature to peek into an RCS conversation
Google's messaging app, Google Messages, has always been a key part of the company's push for widespread adoption of the RCS messaging standard. RCS offers advanced features over traditional SMS, like read receipts, typing indicators, and higher quality media sharing. While Google Messages supports RCS, its feature set hasn't quite felt like a true rival to popular messaging options like WhatsApp and iMessage. Now, a new update may be starting to change that.

The latest beta of the Messages' beta app hints at a feature inspired by Apple's 3D Touch. According to app researcher AssembleDebug (who shared the tip on Telegram), you may soon be able to long-press on chat bubbles within Google Messages to reveal helpful shortcuts and information. This would be a significant improvement over the current system; right now, long-pressing a conversation in Google Messages only selects it for bulk actions like muting or deleting.


With this new update, it seems you'll be able to quickly preview information without needing to fully open a conversation. For example, a long-press could reveal an enlarged profile picture, even within group chats. This peek functionality could also extend to accessing chat details – just hover over the "i" symbol in the pop-up to jump into the chat info page. This would save you the hassle of opening the chat, tapping the three-dot overflow menu, and then finding the "Details" option.

Additionally, AssembleDebug suggests that Google Messages might eventually allow users to long-press a chat bubble and then hover over a call icon, letting them quickly place a call to a contact. While this specific option isn't yet active in the beta, it's exciting to consider the potential convenience it would offer. This update would make Google Messages significantly more user-friendly.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers can breathe a sigh of (temporary) relief as unwelcome change delayed
T-Mobile customers can breathe a sigh of (temporary) relief as unwelcome change delayed
4 billion Android users who downloaded apps flagged by Microsoft need to take some actions to stay safe
4 billion Android users who downloaded apps flagged by Microsoft need to take some actions to stay safe
Researcher answers the age-old question: which platform is more secure, iOS or Android?
Researcher answers the age-old question: which platform is more secure, iOS or Android?
Prices for the Motorola Edge (2022) remain too good to be true on Amazon
Prices for the Motorola Edge (2022) remain too good to be true on Amazon
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
T-Mobile makes it easier for owner of Galaxy S24 and some Motorola phones to ditch their carriers
T-Mobile makes it easier for owner of Galaxy S24 and some Motorola phones to ditch their carriers

Latest News

Best Pixel 8a deals: Top pre-order deals to check out
Best Pixel 8a deals: Top pre-order deals to check out
At 53% off, Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are dirt cheap and a total bargain for anyone on a budget
At 53% off, Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are dirt cheap and a total bargain for anyone on a budget
SEGA and Rovio, makers of Angry Birds, announce new multiplayer Sonic game
SEGA and Rovio, makers of Angry Birds, announce new multiplayer Sonic game
Woot's massive 57% discount on the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds is back with a bang
Woot's massive 57% discount on the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds is back with a bang
The high-end AirPods Max enjoy a rare $99 price cut at Amazon, only for a limited time
The high-end AirPods Max enjoy a rare $99 price cut at Amazon, only for a limited time
Unboxing roulette: Apple Pencil Pro comes in five unique box designs
Unboxing roulette: Apple Pencil Pro comes in five unique box designs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless