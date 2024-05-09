Google Messages is testing a long press feature to peek into an RCS conversation

#GoogleMessages



A minor but handy feature for jumping directly into chat info, see bigger profile picture, and even call someone (isn't visible in video) pic.twitter.com/CUVGaw8eQP — AssembleDebug (@AssembleDebug) May 7, 2024





With this new update, it seems you'll be able to quickly preview information without needing to fully open a conversation. For example, a long-press could reveal an enlarged profile picture, even within group chats. This peek functionality could also extend to accessing chat details – just hover over the "i" symbol in the pop-up to jump into the chat info page. This would save you the hassle of opening the chat, tapping the three-dot overflow menu, and then finding the "Details" option.Additionally, AssembleDebug suggests that Google Messages might eventually allow users to long-press a chat bubble and then hover over a call icon, letting them quickly place a call to a contact. While this specific option isn't yet active in the beta, it's exciting to consider the potential convenience it would offer. This update would make Google Messages significantly more user-friendly.