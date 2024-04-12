Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Will Vision Pro replace the iPhone? PhoneArena launches long-form video show

By
There's so much happening in our industry each day that we rarely allow ourselves to stop for a few moments and have the deep conversations about the tech products we're all so passionate about. And we figured: hey, now's the perfect time to create exactly such an opportunity with a brand new video series!

In our pilot episode, we discuss the Apple Vision Pro, it's strengths and weaknesses, the out-of-this-world price tag, and what it could mean for the future of the phone market.

Let us know in the comments what topics you'd like to see us debate in future episodes!

Rad Slavov Editor-in-chief, Reviewer and Author
Rad Slavov is the Editor-in-Chief at PhoneArena. He joined the media in 2008, right on the cusp of the modern smartphone revolution. Through time and perseverance, he amassed a great deal of knowledge and industry know-how, allowing him to guide and organize the company's growing line-up of talented content creators and ever-expanding content portfolio.

Loading Comments...

