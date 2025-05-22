Galaxy S23 Ultra proves how robust Samsung phones are after emerging from an icy river









The owner of the S23 Ultra shares that, during the phone’s time in the river, he was terrified of losing every digital thing he held dear.

The entire ordeal is a fascinating look at just how much more robust modern devices are than we give them credit for. If the Galaxy S23 Ultra had never booted up again, Krekula wouldn’t have questioned the phone’s build quality. But despite enduring stress that it wasn’t made for, the Ultra showed off just how rugged Samsung’s phones have become.





The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra also has an IP-68 rating. | Video credit — Samsung

While an IP-69 rating also exists — which requires a device to withstand pressurized water streams — it doesn’t really make IP-68 redundant. These certifications are confusing but, in simple words, an IP-68 phone can withstand IP-69 stress tests if built to do so. This is likely why the S23 Ultra survived outside the parameters it’s certified for: it’s built better than a strict IP-68 device.



Samsung’s largest rival in the U.S., Apple, also uses IP-68 ratings for the entire



