Reserve the new Samsung flagship!
Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Don't miss your chance to reserve a Galaxy S23 early with a discount.

Galaxy S23 cases are up for preorder, solidifying all design rumors

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy S23 cases are up for preorder, solidifying all design rumors
The Galaxy S23 is arguably the most anticipated smartphone series release this year, and we're crawling ever so close to the actual date! The official unveiling is scheduled for February 1st, and in typical modern-smartphone-release fashion, we know almost everything about Samsung's new flagship line.

As a matter of fact, Samsung already opened the reservation window for its new phones, and chances are many of you guys are already on that train. Well, when it comes to Galaxy S23 cases, things are progressing at an even more breakneck pace.

Reserve а Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for up to $100 off!

Samsung is giving up to a $100 Galaxy S23 Ultra preorder discount to those who reserve early, in addition to all other deals and bonuses it doles out during the preorder period.
Gift
Pre-order at Samsung

Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23+ now

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ preorder reservations are now open by Samsung and a stackable $50-$100 discount will apply to all of its other preorder bonuses like free gifts and generous trade-in offers.
Gift
Pre-order at Samsung

Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder bonus

The Galaxy S23 will be the fastest compact Android phone with overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and if you reserve your order now, you get $50-$100 extra down!
Gift
Pre-order at Samsung


Several case manufacturers have Galaxy S23 cases already on pre-order, and some even sell them right now with delivery on the spot, so you can get a Galaxy S23 case even before the phone arrives in your tech-greedy hands.

Let's check out what we have in terms of Galaxy S23 cases, which, by the way, remove any shadow of a doubt about the design of the three models that we expect on February 1st: the vanilla Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23 Plus, and the top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Our first sneak peek comes from dBrand, the famous brand that started its business by offering custom skins for smartphones and other gadgets. There's a Galaxy S23 Grip Case available for preorder on the company's website, and it clearly shows, or should we say, cements, everything we know about the Galaxy S23's design.

dBrand Galaxy S23 Plus Grip Case&quot;&amp;nbsp - Galaxy S23 cases are up for preorder, solidifying all design rumors
dBrand Galaxy S23 Plus Grip Case" 


The holes for the three cameras are separated, confirming all leaks and rumors about what the next Galaxy device would look like. This grip case is very thin and textured but also offers military-grade protection. It's available for preorder for every Galaxy S23 model out there, so you can secure one right now.

The next big leak-source is MobileFun, the UK retailer, which, although it has conveniently published a blog post about some leaked designs, actually has all of them on pre-order. You can see some flip covers, the silicone cover for the vanilla mode, and the leather cover for the ultra.

Galaxy S23 Ultra Flip Cover - Galaxy S23 cases are up for preorder, solidifying all design rumors
Galaxy S23 Ultra Flip Cover


As usual, there are plenty of Galaxy S23 cases on Amazon, and while you should be cautious when extrapolating anything from these models, they do corroborate all recent leaks and rumors quite nicely.



And there you have it, some Galaxy S23 cases that you can order right now. Surprised? Probably not! Expect a lot to be happening on the accessory playground as the official reveal draws near. Big guns such as OtterBox, Spigen, Tech21, and Samsing itself will start to dish out case models for the S23.

Also Read:
Loading Comments...

Latest News

YouTube tests free ad-based service streaming TV channels
YouTube tests free ad-based service streaming TV channels
Micro-LED iPhone, iPad, and Mac screens could be in Apple's future
Micro-LED iPhone, iPad, and Mac screens could be in Apple's future
Best-kept Samsung secret! Cheaper flagship-grade phone than Galaxy S23 to steal show soon?
Best-kept Samsung secret! Cheaper flagship-grade phone than Galaxy S23 to steal show soon?
Leaked photos of Oppo's next flagship show a huge camera island on the back
Leaked photos of Oppo's next flagship show a huge camera island on the back
Wild new rumor says Galaxy Z Fold 5 will feature a 108MP camera and creaseless screen
Wild new rumor says Galaxy Z Fold 5 will feature a 108MP camera and creaseless screen
Google makes changes to the Discover feed in advance of the Pixel Tablet's release this year
Google makes changes to the Discover feed in advance of the Pixel Tablet's release this year

Popular stories

It's super-easy to get Apple's iPhone 13 for free (with no trade-in) for a limited time
It's super-easy to get Apple's iPhone 13 for free (with no trade-in) for a limited time
Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever
Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever
Samsung, Google forced to adopt iPhone MagSafe charging! Best thing to happen to Android in 2023?
Samsung, Google forced to adopt iPhone MagSafe charging! Best thing to happen to Android in 2023?
T-Mobile is firing 'hundreds' of employees (again) and reportedly planning to close many stores
T-Mobile is firing 'hundreds' of employees (again) and reportedly planning to close many stores
Amazon shaves a huge chunk off the price of the impossibly good Pixel 6 Pro
Amazon shaves a huge chunk off the price of the impossibly good Pixel 6 Pro
Killer deal makes the gorgeous 120Hz Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 mid-ranger a new year steal
Killer deal makes the gorgeous 120Hz Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 mid-ranger a new year steal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless