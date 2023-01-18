Galaxy S23 cases are up for preorder, solidifying all design rumors
The Galaxy S23 is arguably the most anticipated smartphone series release this year, and we're crawling ever so close to the actual date! The official unveiling is scheduled for February 1st, and in typical modern-smartphone-release fashion, we know almost everything about Samsung's new flagship line.
Several case manufacturers have Galaxy S23 cases already on pre-order, and some even sell them right now with delivery on the spot, so you can get a Galaxy S23 case even before the phone arrives in your tech-greedy hands.
Our first sneak peek comes from dBrand, the famous brand that started its business by offering custom skins for smartphones and other gadgets. There's a Galaxy S23 Grip Case available for preorder on the company's website, and it clearly shows, or should we say, cements, everything we know about the Galaxy S23's design.
The holes for the three cameras are separated, confirming all leaks and rumors about what the next Galaxy device would look like. This grip case is very thin and textured but also offers military-grade protection. It's available for preorder for every Galaxy S23 model out there, so you can secure one right now.
The next big leak-source is MobileFun, the UK retailer, which, although it has conveniently published a blog post about some leaked designs, actually has all of them on pre-order. You can see some flip covers, the silicone cover for the vanilla mode, and the leather cover for the ultra.
As usual, there are plenty of Galaxy S23 cases on Amazon, and while you should be cautious when extrapolating anything from these models, they do corroborate all recent leaks and rumors quite nicely.
And there you have it, some Galaxy S23 cases that you can order right now. Surprised? Probably not! Expect a lot to be happening on the accessory playground as the official reveal draws near. Big guns such as OtterBox, Spigen, Tech21, and Samsing itself will start to dish out case models for the S23.
As a matter of fact, Samsung already opened the reservation window for its new phones, and chances are many of you guys are already on that train. Well, when it comes to Galaxy S23 cases, things are progressing at an even more breakneck pace.
Let's check out what we have in terms of Galaxy S23 cases, which, by the way, remove any shadow of a doubt about the design of the three models that we expect on February 1st: the vanilla Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23 Plus, and the top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 Ultra.
dBrand Galaxy S23 Plus Grip Case"
Galaxy S23 Ultra Flip Cover
