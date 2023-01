Galaxy S23 cases are up for preorder, solidifying all design rumors

Reserve а Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for up to $100 off! Samsung is giving up to a $100 Galaxy S23 Ultra preorder discount to those who reserve early, in addition to all other deals and bonuses it doles out during the preorder period. Gift Pre-order at Samsung Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23+ now The Samsung Galaxy S23+ preorder reservations are now open by Samsung and a stackable $50-$100 discount will apply to all of its other preorder bonuses like free gifts and generous trade-in offers. Gift Pre-order at Samsung Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder bonus The Galaxy S23 will be the fastest compact Android phone with overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and if you reserve your order now, you get $50-$100 extra down! Gift Pre-order at Samsung



Several case manufacturers have Galaxy S23 cases already on pre-order, and some even sell them right now with delivery on the spot, so you can get a Galaxy S23 case even before the phone arrives in your tech-greedy hands.



Let's check out what we have in terms of Galaxy S23 cases, which, by the way, remove any shadow of a doubt about the design of the three models that we expect on February 1st: the vanilla Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23 Plus, and the top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 Ultra.



The holes for the three cameras are separated, confirming all leaks and rumors about what the next Galaxy device would look like. This grip case is very thin and textured but also offers military-grade protection. It's available for preorder for every Galaxy S23 model out there, so you can secure one right now.



And there you have it, some Galaxy S23 cases that you can order right now. Surprised? Probably not! Expect a lot to be happening on the accessory playground as the official reveal draws near. Big guns such as OtterBox, Spigen, Tech21, and Samsing itself will start to dish out case models for the S23.

The Galaxy S23 is arguably the most anticipated smartphone series release this year, and we're crawling ever so close to the actual date! The official unveiling is scheduled for February 1st, and in typical modern-smartphone-release fashion, we know almost everything about Samsung's new flagship line.As a matter of fact, Samsung already opened the reservation window for its new phones, and chances are many of you guys are already on that train. Well, when it comes to Galaxy S23 cases, things are progressing at an even more breakneck pace.