Samsung Galaxy S23 battery life: What to expect

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is right around the corner, and we expect three new models, the smaller Galaxy S23, the larger Galaxy S23 Plus, and the biggest and S Pen-wielding flagship, the Galaxy S23 Ultra.





But what's new on the battery front and will Samsung deliver improvements to the battery life?





We explore all we know about the Galaxy S23 battery situation in this article, and keep in mind that we are constantly updating it with the latest leaks and rumors. Don't forget that the Galaxy S23 series is not yet official. Samsung is expected to unveil it in January or February 2023.





Will the Samsung Galaxy S23 have better battery life?





Yes, we expect the Galaxy S23 series to have improved battery life across all three models, but that doesn't mean that the battery sizes will increase in all three models.





While we do see the possibility for some of the models to get bigger batteries, a new system chip and more power efficient display technology are two key factors that will help enhance the battery life of the Galaxy S23 family.





How much battery will the Galaxy S23 have?





The most exciting rumor about the Galaxy S23 series is that the two smaller models will get a battery size increase.





Both the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus are expected to have a battery addition of 200mAh. This works out to the new Galaxy S23 coming with a 3,900 mAh battery, while the Galaxy S23 Plus is expected to ship with a 4,700 mAh battery. We are yet to see if this will result in the phones getting thicker.





The Galaxy S23 Ultra model will not see any change in battery capacity and will ship with a 5,000 mAh battery.









Will Galaxy S23 have wireless charging?

Yes, the Galaxy S23 series will support wireless charging across all three models.





Wireless charging speeds are expected to remain unchanged from the previous generation at up to 15 watts (with a compatible wireless charger).





Will Galaxy S23 have reverse wireless charging?

Yes, the Galaxy S23 will also support reverse wireless charging.





This cool feature allows you to use the Galaxy S23 phone as a power bank of sorts. Enable this mode and place another gadget with Qi wireless charging support on the back of the Galaxy S23, and the phone will top it up. Keep in mind that this feature will drain the battery on the Galaxy S23 rather quickly.





What charger will the Galaxy S23 use?





The Galaxy S23 series will come with only a cable with USB-C on both ends, but there will be no charger included in the box, so you'd need to buy one separately.





Samsung has a number of official chargers and we suggest looking for one with USB-C output and speeds of at least 25W. If you want to make use of the full charging capacity on the Plus and the Ultra model, however, you would need to purchase a more expensive 45W charger that also requires a thicker, 5A cable that you also need to buy separately.





How fast will the Galaxy S23 charge?





The Galaxy S23 series is expected to support the same charging speeds as the previous Galaxy S22 family. Which is to say that a full charge should take just a bit more than an hour.



Specifically, this means a 25W max charging speed on the Galaxy S23, while the Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra are expected to support faster charging of up to 45W.



