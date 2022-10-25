Samsung Galaxy S23 camera: everything we know so far





Well, last year the Galaxy S22 introduced some new camera sensors on the regular models and a bunch of small tweaks on the S22 Ultra, all of which served to improve low-light photography. This year the rumors are pointing that most improvements will be focused on the main cameras that are to come with the new Galaxy S23 series, making it even more powerful and versatile than before.





Samsung Galaxy S23 camera upgrades: What we expect

Galaxy S23 Ultra camera





The Galaxy S23 Ultra is said to finally feature one of Samsung's 200MP sensors for its main camera. More specifically, Samsung's high-end flagship could allegedly get the company's 200MP ISOCELL HPX sensor . It is said to be 1/1.3 inches big, with a larger aperture than before at f/1.7 (which means it will be able to capture more light), and a pixel size of 0.6μm.





This new super high resolution sensor will supposedly allow the Galaxy S23 Ultra to take extremely detailed images at its full 200MP capability in very bright conditions. However, it will also automatically bin pixels together into larger ones, to capture more light in darker conditions. So, that would be 50MP photos on medium-lit environments and 12.5MP photos when there is very little light available.





Video-wise, the ISOCELL HPX sensor is said to be capable of 8K 30FPS and dual HDR while shooting in 4K and FHD, which basically means that the phone will be able to capture great more evenly lit (exposed) images.









As for the rest of the cameras on the S23 Ultra, for now they seem to remain the same as before. So that would be a 10MP 10x and 3x zoom telephoto cameras, and a 12MP ultra-wide snapper. There is no information about the front-facing camera as of yet.

Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ camera





The information that's leaked out for the camera system of the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ is much less compared to their more expensive sibling, but at the very least it is expected that both will get the same 108MP main camera that is currently on the Galaxy S22 Ultra.





Even if the rest of the cameras on the S23 and S23+ stay the same (which for now seems to be the case), getting the main camera of the current high-end model to trickle down to next year's more affordable options is no small upgrade at all. The 108MP sensor from the S22 Ultra comes with an aperture of f/1.8 and its pixels are 0.8µm big.





To put things into simple English, though, if the S23 and S23+ do indeed end up getting the main camera from the Galaxy S22 Ultra, that means we can expect improvements in low-light conditions and detail, as well as better video quality.









How many cameras will the new Samsung Galaxy S23 have?





Samsung will more likely than not continue with the same set of cameras for all of its flagship Galaxy S23 models next year. That would mean a set of four cameras on the Galaxy S23 Ultra: a main camera, 10x periscope telephoto, 3x telephoto, and an ultra-wide. For the Galaxy S23 and S23+ it would be the main shooter, a 3x telephoto, and an ultra-wide.





Samsung Galaxy S23 camera: How many megapixels will it be?





Here are the expected megapixels for each camera on the Galaxy S23 series:









Keep in mind that all of these are solely based on rumors and leaks, so take them with a grain of salt as always.





Samsung Galaxy S23 camera upgrades:

First 200MP camera sensor on a Galaxy





The new Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to come with one of Samsung's own 200MP camera sensors, powering its main shooter. For now it is thought to be the 200MP ISOCELL HPX sensor, which should bring much better detail, improved performance in low-light conditions, and possibly other perks to Samsung's Ultra model.

Regular models get the S22 Ultra's main camera





It is somewhat likely that the regular models, i.e. the Galaxy S23 and S23+, will get the same main sensor for their main cameras as the one found on last year's Ultra model. If so, this should be a significantly noticeable jump in image quality and camera performance compared to the predecessors.

New front-facing cameras for the regular Galaxy S23 models





There have been some rumors pointing at the Galaxy S23 and S23+ finally getting new selfie shooters. The new ones are said to be 12MP, which is just 2MP more than before, but there is plenty of information besides the megapixel count that we don't know yet, so the improvements might be much bigger than it sounds.