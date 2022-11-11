Samsung Galaxy S23 series preorder deals and bonuses to expect
Samsung is preparing to release the Galaxy S23 Ultra cameraphone monster along with the other siblings in the Galaxy S23 series and as usual it may offer the best deals on them over at its own store.
Jump to:
It often has exclusive colors and storage versions, as well as package deals with wearables or accessories, so let's preview what Galaxy S23 preorder deals may be in store when the early February S23 series announcement hits the tape. First things first, however, the expected Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra prices which are unlikely to be changes from those of their predecessors like the S22 Ultra.
Galaxy S23 series price estimation
Given the soft smartphone demand and looming recession, Samsung would have little reason to change the $1199.99 Galaxy S23 Ultra price from which its predecessor starts, unless the supply chain challenges persist into its mass production schedule, or Samsung decides that a new processor and a 200MP camera sensor warrant a higher S23 Ultra price.
For the S22 Ultra, Samsung tucked the S Pen in and kept the big battery pack, but still charged us the same amount, so we keep our hopes high it will do the same with the S23 Ultra and the other members of the 2023 S-line family, so we'd assume a $799 Galaxy S23 starting price, $999 tag for the Galaxy S23+, and the sweet $1199 Galaxy S23 Ultra price spot, going as high as $1599 for the 1TB Samsung-exclusive storage version.
|Model
|Price
|Galaxy S23 Ultra (exp.)
|$1199 (128GB), $1249 (256GB), $1399 (512GB), $1599 (1TB)
|Galaxy S22 Ultra
|$1199
|Galaxy S20 Ultra
|$1399
|Galaxy S23
|$799 (exp.)
|Galaxy S22
|$799
|Galaxy S23+
|$999
Galaxy S23 Ultra preorder deals
Given its high price, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is Samsung's surprising bestseller for 2022, so the Galaxy S23 Ultra, what with the highest resolution camera on an S-line phone and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, will likely generate the most interest, too.
As has become customary, Samsung's own store would have the best Galaxy S23 Ultra deals and two or three exclusive colors to choose from that you can't get anywhere else, plus the most generous trade-in offers, even for devices with a cracked screen. Here's a list of Galaxy S23 Ultra preorder deals and bonuses to expect directly from Samsung:
- Up to $1000 trade-in for the S22 Ultra
- Free 128-to-256GB or 256-to-512GB storage upgrade
- $200 instant Samsung Store Credit towards accessories
- Free Galaxy Watch 5 or Galaxy Buds Pro
- Generous trade-in offers for phones with a cracked screen
- Exclusive colors like red or blue
- Exclusive 1TB storage version
- Discount bundles with the Galaxy Watch 5 series or the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra tablet
The cracked screen trade-in offer of Samsung is particularly good and can't be had anywhere else, despite that carriers like Verizon or AT&T now also have a pretty cash-for-clunkers phone trade-in policy. At one point, Samsung was offering to trade your cracked screen phone for its finest in the S line and give you up to $1000 in exchange for it, though that is unlikely to be in the preorder period, as it usually bundles free accessories or storage upgrades then.
In addition, it could pile on $200 in Samsung store credit to the deal which you can use towards the purchase of accessories or anything else that grabs your eye during the Galaxy S23 Ultra shopping spree. Retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, or Walmart, will also have their own Galaxy S23 Ultra deals mimicking Samsung's. Right now, for instance, Walmart is offering the 256GB Galaxy S22 Ultra for just $895.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus pre-order deals to expect
- Up to $800 trade-in offers, including for devices with a cracked screen.
- Instant $100 instant Samsung rebate.
- Free storage upgrade.
- Exclusive Galaxy S23+ colors.
- Discount bundles with the Galaxy Watch 5 series or the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra tablet.
The middle child in the S23 family will net you discounts similar to the Galaxy S23 01Ultra, but with less instant accessory credit and free storage upgrades that go up to the 256GB max the phone could be available at. Granted, Samsung issues less credit or instant discounts for the Plus models than it does for the Ultra, yet the phone is also cheaper so it all balances out.
You can again expect unsurpassed trade-in offers that will knock up to $800 from the price of an S23+ in exchange for your clunker, starting the phone from $199.99 even. Moreover, when you order a Galaxy S23+ from Samsung and get onto the Add-on page, you will gain access to bundle discounts and can apply Samsung's instant credit which is usually $100 for the middle child in the S-line family.
The best Samsung Galaxy S23 deals to expect
- Up to $800 enhanced trade-in offers (for cracked screens as well).
- Instant $50 discount in the form of a Samsung store credit.
- Free Galaxy S23 case with purchase.
- Biggest number of exclusive Galaxy S23 colors you can only get at Samsung.
- Discount bundles with the Galaxy Watch 5 series or the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra tablet.
Samsung usually gives less store credit and lower trade-in thresholds for the cheapest Galaxy S23 member of the 2023 S-line fam, but the phone is usually at a much lower starting price, too, so a $700 trade for the S22 and a instant store credit would basically get the Galaxy S23 for free, not to mention that Samsung sometimes also throws in a free case.
Still, the rest of the perks you can only get at Samsung, like the four exclusive Galaxy S22 colors - Sky Blue, Graphite, Cream, and Violet - or the fact that you can trade in any Galaxy or other phone with a broken display, would remain to entice to buy the Galaxy S23 directly from Samsung.
Prospective Galaxy S23 series deals on Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile
- Instant $50 activation bonus if you get your carrier Galaxy S23 Ultra at Samsung.
- $100 (for 256GB) or $200 (for 512GB) in free storage upgrade.
- Trade in а damaged phone at Verizon and get $1000 towards the S23 Ultra.
- Trade in a cracked screen phone worth at least $35 on AT&T, and get $1000 off the Galaxy S23 Ultra.
- Get a free Galaxy S23+ at T-Mobile with select unlimited 5G plan subscription.
If you go to your carrier, be it Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T, the Galaxy S23 Ultra price is likely to stay the same, at $1199 for the 128GB, $1299 for the 256-gigger, and would max out at $1399 for the 512GB model simply because Samsung is keeping the exclusive 1TB model for its own store in an unlocked state.
The carriers, however, may get you a heavily discounted Galaxy S23 Ultra against a plan signing, depending on the running deal of the day. In the preorder period, the carrier trade-in deals are usually for a free Galaxy S23+, or $1000 towards the S23 Ultra, while post-launch the trades usually top out at $800 that will net you the Galaxy S23 for free.
T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T seem to have better deals if you activate on these carriers via Samsung, as it applies instant activation discounts instead of trade-ins only, and tacks on gifts like the $100/$200 store credit, or the exclusive Galaxy S23 series colors you will be only able to get there.
Here's how Verizon's $1000 off the Galaxy S23 Ultra deal may sound at Samsung when preorders start on February 1 or thereabouts:
- Buy a new Galaxy S23 series on a Verizon Device Payment Program
- Device line must be on select unlimited data plans (Above, Beyond, Do More, Play More, or Get More) prior to placing your new device order
- After you place your Samsung order, visit the Verizon Trade-in site to process your trade-in
- Bill credits will be applied to your Verizon account after the trade-in process is completed with Verizon
After the preorder period, Verizon usually offers $800 off with a trade-in for any damaged phone, while AT&T and T-Mobile go with $800 trade-ins with a plan subscription, too. The list of devices you can get $800 for on AT&T is rather impressive, though, making its trade-in deal basically a free Galaxy S23.
Currently, to qualify for the $800 Galaxy S22 credit at AT&T, for instance, trade-ins must have just a $35 value after device condition questions have been answered, or basically any broken phone, with eligible devices starting from the Galaxy A32 even:
- Apple iPhone: SE (2nd gen), 8, 8+, X, XR, XS, XS Max, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, iPhone SE (3rd gen)
- Samsung Galaxy: A32, A32 5G, A42 5G, A51 5G, A52, A52s, A52 5G, A53, A70, A71, A71 5G, A72, M52 5G, S9, S9+, S9+ Duos, S10, S10+, S10 5G, S10e, S10 Lite, Note8, Note8 Duos, Note9, Note10, Note10 5G, Note 10 Lite, Note10+, Note10+ 5G, Z Flip, S20, S20 5G, S20+, S20+ 5G, S20 FE, S20 FE 5G, S20 Ultra 5G, S20+ 5G, Fold, Fold 5G, Note20, Note20 5G, Note20 Ultra 5G, S21 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 Ultra 5G, S21 FE 5G, ZFold2 5G, Z Flip3 5G, Z Fold3 5G, S22, S22+, S22 Ultra, XCover Pro, Xcover Field Pro
- Google: Pixel 4, 4 XL, 4a, Pixel 5, 5a, 6, 6 Pro
- LG: Stylo6, V50 ThinQ, V60 ThinQ, WING 5G, Velvet 5G
- OTHER: One Plus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro 5G, OnePlus 8 5G, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8T+, One Plus 8, OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord10 5G, OnePlus Nord200 5G, Moto G Stylus, Moto G Stylus 5G, Moto Edge, Moto Edge+, Moto G 5G Plus, Asus Rog Phone 3, ZTE Red Magic 3, Microsoft Surface Duo, OnePlus 9 5G, OnePlus 9 Pro 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro, Moto razr 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Moto edge+ 5G UW
Will there be deals on the Galaxy S22?
While in the past few years Samsung has been discontinuing the sale of last year's flagship model as new items when their successors come in, as happened with the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S22 series, other retailers like Amazon, Walmart, or Best Buy, will still be having them at generous discounts.
One can reasonably expect offers like like Walmart's early Black Friday deal that offers $400 off the S22 Ultra deal that is happening right now, bringing the 2022 flagship Samsung's phone price way below a grand.
