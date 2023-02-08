Samsung has a genius new Galaxy S23 case system to use your extra preorder credit on

Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!
While Samsung has plenty of new official Galaxy S23 cases with fresh colors, it also throws in brand new accessory system design called Gadget Cases that you can use the extra Samsung store credit available via our S23 deals link below to grab for free during the preorder period.

The Galaxy S23 Clear Gadget Case, for instance, is a brand new invention by Samsung and while the $44.99 price may sound steep for a clear case, our exclusive $50 Samsung credit with the phone purchase credit here gets it for free. 

The ingenious Gadget Case accessory system, however, can also add contraptions to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Rugged Gadget wrappers with extra value thrown in worth the twenty bucks or so difference with the regular clear or rugged cases. Instead of the iPhone's MagSafe circular system, Samsung provides, erm, a tighter circle base for adding various attachments to the case.

There is an elegant elliptical hook for your fingers when you need to hold the phone firmly and which can also double as a kickstand as it can be snapped on in both vertical and horizontal positions. If you just want a stand, there is the Slim Stand add-on, too, which can also be used as a tripod for watching videos, or following recipes on your kitchen counter.


In addition, the Galaxy S23 Gadget Cases allow for a tiny tripod attachment to mount your new phone on and do the astrophotography, TikTok video recording, or time lapse effect song and dance on the cheap. 

Samsung didn't stop here, as it provides a Card Holder accessory for its Gadget Cases which does what it says on the tin, but also has a kickstand component, just as all the rest of the add-ons with the exception of the cool sticker accessories you can slap as holders to make your Galaxy S23 unique.

Samsung keeps surprising us with new and svelte accessories each passing S-series phone generation, and the latest Clear Gadget Case for the S23 Ultra is no exception. Attach a kickstand or holder, a tripod, or any other new accessory Samsung can think of to the Galaxy S23 Ultra with ease, all the while the transparent case lets others see the bold new S23 Ultra body colors.
If you need the ultimate Galaxy S23 Ultra protection from the elements in the form of an official Samsung Rugged wrapper, this one is also available in a Gadget Case system version now. Add card holders, slim stands, tripods with remote control, and various other accessories Samsung is yet to release.
Samsung says that the tiny ingenuous case accessories have to be purchased separately and there might be more on the way, so the new Gadget Case system is sounding like a wise investment in the future usability of your Galaxy S23, S23+, or S23 Ultra phone. Now that we use our phones for a year longer on average than we did just a few years back, Samsung's modular accessory case solution would come in handy for longer, too.



