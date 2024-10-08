Garmin Venu 3 vs Apple Watch Series 10: Which one should you go for?

Intro





Garmin has been the go-to brand for sports watches in the last decade and its Garmin Venu 3 model is the closest the company gets to a smartwatch, with support for a voice assistant, routing calls through the watch and so on.





But when it comes to true smartwatches, the Apple Watch has been by far the most popular option, and it becomes even better in this latest Apple Watch Series 10 iteration.





The Garmin Venu 3 has improved functionality, but it still runs on the proprietary Garmin operating system, so you still don't have an app store, watchfaces don't look nearly as good and lack functionality, so it is definitely limited.





However, at the same time, the Venu 3 has a beautiful OLED screen, it feels fast to use, and you have a few other smartwatch-like features. For the most part, it feels like a smartwatch!





So should you get it? Or is it better to buy the Apple Watch? We compare the Garmin Venu 3 against the Apple Watch Series 10 , telling you about all the differences.





Garmin Venu 3 vs Apple Watch Series 10 differences:

Both come in a small and larger size versions

Both have OLED screens

Round design on Venu 3, while Apple Watch is rectangle

Both have single-band GPS

Support for SpO2, ECG, Skin temp on both (Garmin need an update to enable some of these)

Garmin has roughly 5-day battery life with screen on, Apple Watch only lasts one day to day and a half

Similar price, the Garmin is slightly more expensive



Table of Contents:





Design & Sizes







We are glad that both the Garmin Venu 3 and Apple Watch Series 10 are available in two sizes: a 41mm S-sized model (Garmin calls it the Venu 3S), and a bigger 45mm version (Venu 3), and you have slightly bigger sizes on the Apple Watch at 42mm and 46mm.





Which size should you go for? Typically, if you wrist size is 170mm or less, it makes sense to consider the smaller model, while people with bigger wrists would usually go for the larger size.





Let's address the elephant in the room: the Venu 3 is round, the Apple Watch is a rectangle! Which one is better? Well, everyone has their own opinion, so this really boils down to personal preference. Pick the one you like better, and don't worry about others opinions here.





As for build quality: both have a similar water resistance rating, and you can use them for swimming. However, the Apple Watch now also supports diving at depths of up to 6M, which is an advantage, and you can use it for snorkeling activities.





One downsides of the Venu 3 is that it is made of plastic and feels and looks a bit cheap. This might be a surprise considering you pay more for it, but that's the way things are.





Plastic does not feel premium, but it has one advantage: it weighs a bit less, but the Series 10 also gets a reduced weight, so the gap is not big.





Finally, in terms of buttons, you have three buttons on the right side of the Garmin, while the Apple Watch has the digital crown and one other button below it.



