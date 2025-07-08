Galaxy Z Fold 6 - $750 off for Prime Day!
Amazon has every single Apple Watch Series 10 model on sale at a killer $120 Prime Day discount

Probably the best smartwatch (with a non-rugged design) you can pair with your new or old iPhone is massively discounted for Amazon Prime members right now.

Apple Watch Series 10
Should you expect an Apple Watch Series 11 to come out this fall? Almost certainly. Will Cupertino's new non-rugged smartwatch bring many major upgrades or a radical redesign over last year's Series 10 to the table? Almost certainly not. 

So why would you wait until September when probably the best smartwatch (with a "mainstream" design) you can pair with your new or old iPhone is discounted by a whopping 120 bucks right now? Believe it or not, that phenomenal new price cut applies to all Apple Watch Series 10 variants and models, starting with 42mm GPS-only units that are normally available at $399 a pop.

Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm)

$119 off (30%)
GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Color and Band Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm)

$119 off (28%)
GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Color and Band Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm)

$119 off (24%)
GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Color and Band Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm)

$119 off (22%)
GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Color and Band Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required
Buy at Amazon

The catch? As you may have already guessed, you need an Amazon Prime membership to maximize your savings here, whether you have a small or large wrist and whether you prefer a non-cellular-capable or 4G LTE-enabled Series 10 model.

This 2024-released bad boy, remember, is not that different from 2023's Apple Watch Series 9, packing a slightly more powerful S10 processor and squeezing some extra screen real estate into a thinner, lighter, and more comfortable design. But that's because the Apple Watch family has been slowly refined over the years rather than radically changed from one generation to the other, which means the Series 10 is essentially the culmination of all its maker's efforts since 2015.

Of course, the battery life is still not great (to say the least), but the overall performance, all-day comfort, screen quality, durability, and health tracking skills highlighted in our comprehensive Apple Watch Series 10 review last year are definitely good enough to offset that one single flaw and make this thing an absolute Prime Day 2025 must-buy, especially in its entry-level configuration.

Oh, and have I mentioned the virtually unrivaled long-term software support? How about the built-in body temperature and water temperature sensors? Or the sleep apnea detection that joins the ECG technology, fall detection, crash detection, and Emergency SOS functionality as potentially life-saving (or at least life-improving) tools? I could probably go on and on praising the key strengths and selling points of the cheaper-than-ever Apple Watch Series 10, but I'd rather stop here and let you actually go through with your purchase before Amazon inevitably runs out of inventory.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless