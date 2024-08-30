Apple Watch Series 10 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: preview of the upcoming battle

Intro





Samsung's Galaxy Watch series has grown so much over the years (including its previous branding — the Galaxy Gear), and now we are up to Galaxy Watch 7 . Often criticized for not being a huge improvement over the Watch 6, but what's left to add?









This year, Samsung simplified its Galaxy Watch lineup. Unlike the previous year, which featured both standard and Classic models, we now have only one Galaxy Watch 7 available in two sizes. While the Classic model is absent, Samsung has introduced the Galaxy Watch Ultra, a premium option with an extra-large battery and advanced fitness features.



In this comparison, we'll focus on the Galaxy Watch 7 and compare it to the Galaxy Watch 6 . Key differences include a new and more powerful chipset, expanded fitness and health tracking capabilities, an improved sleep tracking algorithm, and more.

Galaxy Watch 7 review





Galaxy Watch 7 vs Galaxy Watch 6: Main differences









The Galaxy Watch 7 really benefitted from the jump from a 5nm chip to a 3nm one. The Exynos W1000 offers a much-needed boost in snappiness when interacting with the wearable. It also got a boost in storage up to 32GB (from 16GB in the past)





These upgrades bring it closer to the Apple Watch, which has been quite snappy, responsive, and pleasing over the past years. But the Apple timepiece still comes with more storage — 64GB — though, what you do with it on a watch, is still a bit out there.





Table of Contents:





Design & Sizes





The two watches will be quite different in design, again. We hardly expect Apple to switch to the round shape — the soft rectangle build of the Apple Watch has become a staple by now. It'll still feature the awesome digital crown for getting around, of course.





The 45mm and 41mm sizes of the Watch Series 9 were quite spatious and generous. We don't expect Apple to grow them further this year.





The round shape of a Galaxy Watch 7 is a nice response from Samsung — for those that prefer a more classic look. It, too, has rather large displays at 44mm and 40mm — choose wisely, depending on wrist size. Samsung allows you to navigate the interface via the round bezel on the side — though, it's not mechanical this year around. It's a digital "touch the edge of the screen" scroll wheel.





In terms of water protection, we have IP68 and ATM5 rating on the Galaxy Watch 7 , and expect the same on the Apple Watch Series 10 .





Bands



The Apple bands are easy to swap out with a quck-release latching mechanism. And there's tons to pick from — from the expensive ones on the Apple Store to a plethora of 3rd party retailers.

The Galaxy Watch 6 introduced a brand-new way to swap bands, and Samsung achieved that while still allowing compatibility with the old-style Galaxy Watch bands. That said, we weren't too impressed with the new button-release system, as the button was somewhat small and hard to press. Unfortunately, it's the same design on the Watch 7, but at least you get to use all your bands.

Software & Features

The Apple Watch Series 10 is supposed to have blood pressure tracking — that's what analysts say. But there have been reports that Apple is having some issues with implementing it. Which is why, it is said that the Watch 10 will come only with a "blood pressure elevation" alert, and an update down the line — not sure if software or hardware — will allow for actual BP tracking.

To sum up what we know — the Apple Watch Series 10 is expected to bring these new features with watchOS 11:

Blood Pressure monitor (reports are iffy). This is present on the Galaxy Watch 7

Sleep apnea detection. This is present on the Galaxy Watch 7

Blood glucose monitoring (reports are iffy). This is kind of on the Galaxy Watch 7 , but not very accurate

The Galaxy Watch 7 arrives as the first smartwatch running Google's new Wear OS 5 platform, which is good to see.



New "Energy Score" provides daily insights into your overall well-being.

Personalized workouts: Galaxy AI will recommend personalized workout routines for seamless transitions between exercises, keeping your workouts engaging.

Challenge yourself: Runners and cyclists can use the "Race" feature to compare their performance on favorite routes, adding a competitive edge to your training.

Smarter sleep tracking: Look forward to more comprehensive sleep analytics with detailed "Sleep Score" metrics, helping you understand your sleep quality better.

Advanced running metrics: Get insights into your running performance with features like "Aerobic Threshold (AT) / Anaerobic Threshold (AnT) Heart Rate Zone," allowing you to optimize your training zones. Here's a breakdown of the notable new features:

Battery and Charging

If the Apple Watch Series 10 don't change in size, we expect they won't change in battery. The 282mAh and 308mAh cells found in the Series 9 41mm and 45mm models have been capable of providing a day-and-a-half charge cycle, if you use them normally with always-on display.

The battery size on the Galaxy Watch 7 r emains the same as before, but some software bugs on launch have caused some extra drainage. You should be able to expect up to two days of regular use, but right now — it's kind of up in the air. Standby as Samsung sorts it out.

Summary



Galaxy Watch 7 . If you are on an Apple Watch Series 10 . In general, these smartwatches are very closely tied to their ecosystems. If you own an iPhone, you can't sync to a. If you are on an Android phone — forget about using an





If a smartphone is an afterthought to your digital purchases — you are pretty much locked to buying what will work with your already-obtained stuff. If you are measuring the whole ecosystem — iOS or Android — before choosing to dive in, then yes, you may want to consider your watch options.



The Android side has some choices — the Google Pixel Watch, the Galaxy Watches. They will vary a lot, they will evolve and change through the years.





On the iOS side, you have the Apple Watch. And it's set in stone — it hasn't changed its iconic look since the original was introduced 9 years ago. But, it's widely loved, and sells like hot cakes. For a reason — the Apple Watch has been snappy, responsive, useful, and intuitive for years. We'd say Samsung only hit its stride with its watches a year or two ago.





But at this point, both are super-useful. We kind of like the Apple Watch a bit more right now, but we have to see and judge the Series 10 on its own, and not rely on old achievements. So, hold on for the release date and subsequent tests and reviews!











